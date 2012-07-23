Jena Malone confirmed for ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ as Johanna Mason

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” has named one of its former female victors: casting has confirmed Jena Malone as Johanna Mason in the film adaption of the second story in the book trilogy.

Malone’s character is a 20-something former winner of the Hunger Games, though she is “also one of the most psychologically scarred Quarter Quell participants.” The actress’ recent major appearances have included performing in multiple Emmy-nominated “Hatfields & McCoys” and in 2011’s “Sucker Punch.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Lionsgate’s news last week that Sam Claflin (“Snow White and the Huntsman”) would be playing the role of Finnick Odair.

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is the follow-up to this year’s highly successful launch of “The Hunger Games” film franchise; it will be released on Nov. 22, 2013, to be directed by Francis Lawrence with Jennifer Lawrence returning as Katniss.



What do you think of Malone’s casting? Does she fit the part?