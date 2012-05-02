‘Hunger Games’ director Gary Ross in talks for ‘Houdini’

Now that he won’t be directing the sequel “Catching Fire,” “Hunger Games” director Gary Ross is setting his sights on another film.

The director is in talks to helm a Harry Houdini biopic at Summit.

“Houdini” will be based on the 2006 book “The Secret Life of Houdini, The Making of America’s First Superhero,” by William Kalush and Larry Sloman. The book famously implied that the early 20th century master magician was also a British spy, making it an ideal source for a potential historical action adventure in the vein of the recent “Sherlock Holmes” movies.

Noah Oppenheim (the “War Games” remake) is writing the script.

Before “Hunger Games,” Ross directed the TV-satirizing “Pleasantville” (1998) and the horse racing drama “Seabiscuit” (2003), both starring Tobey Maguire. “The Hunger Games” is well on its way to earning $400 million in the U.S.

Meanwhile, “Catching Fire” — which continues the story of Katniss, Gale and Peeta — will be directed by Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend,” “Constantine”). Coincidentally, Lawrence also has a Houdini film set up at Columbia, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the Ross story.