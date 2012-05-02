‘Hunger Games’ director Gary Ross in talks for ‘Houdini’

05.02.12 6 years ago

Now that he won’t be directing the sequel “Catching Fire,” “Hunger Games” director Gary Ross is setting his sights on another film.

The director is in talks to helm a Harry Houdini biopic at Summit. 

“Houdini” will be based on the 2006 book “The Secret Life of Houdini, The Making of America’s First Superhero,” by William Kalush and Larry Sloman. The book famously implied that the early 20th century master magician was also a British spy, making it an ideal source for a potential historical action adventure in the vein of the recent “Sherlock Holmes” movies. 

Noah Oppenheim (the “War Games” remake) is writing the script.

Before “Hunger Games,” Ross directed the TV-satirizing “Pleasantville” (1998) and the horse racing drama “Seabiscuit” (2003), both starring Tobey Maguire. “The Hunger Games” is well on its way to earning $400 million in the U.S.

Meanwhile, “Catching Fire” — which continues the story of Katniss, Gale and Peeta — will be directed by Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend,” “Constantine”). Coincidentally, Lawrence also has a Houdini film set up at Columbia, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the Ross story. 

Around The Web

TAGSCATCHING FIREGARY ROSShoudinithe hunger games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP