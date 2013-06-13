‘Hunger Games” Liam Hemsworth to star in thriller from ‘Sons of Anarchy’ scribe

Liam Hemsworth is making a trip to the American heartland.

The “Hunger Games” beefcake has signed on to star in “Cut Bank,” a new thriller from director Matt Shakman (“Psych,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) that centers on a 25-year-old former athlete-turned-mechanic whose attempts to leave his hometown of Cut Bank, Montana (the “coldest town in America”) set in motion a deadly chain of events. Written by Roberto Patino (“Sons of Anarchy”) and co-starring John Malkovich, Teresa Palmer (“Warm Bodies”), Bruce Dern, Oliver Platt and Michael Stuhlbarg, the film commenced principal photography on June 12 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Hemsworth, who broke through with his role as Gale Hawthorne in last year’s monster hit “The Hunger Games,” also recently appeared in “The Expendables 2” opposite Sylvester Stallone. Upcoming films for the Aussie include Dito Montiel’s “Empire State” co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Emma Roberts, “Paranoia” with Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman and Amber Heard and, of course, this November’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

