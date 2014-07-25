‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ spreads its wings in first trailer at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – The filmmakers and actors of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” aren't presenting a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but fans can certainly get a sneak-peak of the action around the corner from the convention center.

Lionsgate has set up an entire Panem “experience” in the Hard Rock Hotel, complete with Peeta's Bakery, Hayworth's “elixers*” and photobooths, one in which you can sit with the spinning holograms of Peeta and Johanna (as seen in recent promotional motion pics from the film).

But for those who patiently wait in the long line that winds around the hotel, there's yet another reveal: the first new trailer to arrive for “Mockingjay,” shown on individual small screens of Samsung Galaxy tablets, instead of the large screen in Hall H.

The plane that swooped up Katniss from the conspiracy-laden quarter quell in the last film “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” re-appears, landing in a decimated district. Plutarch Heavensbee can be heard talking: “No one else can do this but her.” This is the first real look at the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in this film, which is one of his last screen appearances ever.

Plutarch sits with an exhausted-looking Alma Coin (Julianne Moore) who says “The games destroyed her.”

We see armed Capitol forces striking down on a full-fleged rebellion. “The Mockingjay symbol is forbidden,” says President Snow (Donald Sutherland). Speaking of symbols, Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and Johanna (Jena Malone) are nowhere to be found in this new footage. And there's only a sprinkle of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss: as she surveys huddled and poor rebels, she's asked “Are you here to fight with us?”

“I am. I will.”

Explosions, gunfire, retreating and revolt: What will this part one of two films tell us about who wins?

If you can't come to Comic-Con, there's no doubt that this preview means that general audience will get to see the trailer themselves soon.

* Don't worry, they're alchohol-free