‘Hunger Games’ sets a release date for 2012

Tributes and viewers alike had better watch out… Katniss Everdeen is coming to the big screen in the spring of 2012.

After multiple sites claimed the news as “exclusives,” Lionsgate confirmed on Tuesday (Jan. 25) that “The Hunger Games,” the filmed adaptation of the first book in Suzanne Collins’ dystopic trilogy, will hit theaters everywhere on March 23, 2012.

Gary Ross is directing “The Hunger Games,” which focuses on 16-year-old Katniss, one of the young tributes selected to compete in a winner-kill-all televised showdown with representatives from other Districts that exist under the thumb of the Capitol.

Collins’ three books have all been worldwide bestsellers and in a youth-oriented marketplace facing the conclusion of the “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” franchises, anticipating is high.

Thus far, the key role has yet to be cast, though nearly every working actress under the age of 20 (and several over) have been linked to the role in some way.