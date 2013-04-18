‘Hunger Games’ studio Lionsgate goes to the stars with new logo and intro

Lionsgate had a very big 2012, and they’re celebrating with a snazzy new logo. The indie studio acquired Summit Entertainment (and their “Twilight” franchise) last year, and also launched the highly-successful new franchise “Hunger Games.” Their new corporate logo was unveiled at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon today, as Lionsgate introduced its upcoming feature film slate.

“2012 was a transformative year that reflected 13 years of patient and disciplined growth, and our new logo reflects the limitless opportunities we see in our future,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “The breadth and excitement of the film slate that we previewed today reflects our continued momentum and is just one example of our emergence as a global content leader.”

Designed by Devastudios, the new logo’s blue-and-white color scheme matches that of Summit’s familiar-looking existing logo. Synergy.

Watch the studio’s new theatrical intro below.