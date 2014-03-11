Hunter Hayes set to release ‘Storyline’ on May 6

03.11.14 4 years ago

Hunter Hayes will drop his sophomore set, “Storyline,” on May 6.

The 22-year old multi-instrumentalist has brought a breath of fresh air to the country format with such hits as  “Wanted,” “Somebody”s Heartbreak” and “I Want Crazy.”

Hayes co-wrote all the songs on “Storyline,” including first single, “Invisible.” He co-produced the set with Dann Huff.

The video for “Invisible” will debut March 12, following a sneak peek on “Good Morning America.”

“Storyline” track listing

1. Wild Card
2. Storyline
3. Still Fallin
4. Tattoo
5. Invisible
6. …interlude
7. You Think You Know Somebody
8. Flashlight
9. When Did You Stop Loving Me
10. …like I was saying
11. Secret Love
12. Nothing Like Starting Over
13. If It”s Just Me
14. Love Too Much

