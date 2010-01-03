‘Hurt Locker’ dominates National Society of Film Critics winners

The National Society of Film Critics announced their 2009 winners today. The organization was formed back in the 1960s by film critics who were denied entry into the New York Film Critic’s Circle. Historically one of the last critic’s groups to announce their picks there were only a few surprises in their selecitons today. Here’s a quick rundown of the winners and some quick thoughts on each.



Picture: “The Hurt Locker”

If you were to believe critics, “Hurt Locker” has the best chance of beating “Avatar” for Best Picture. However, until proven otherwise, “Up in the Air” has to be considered the alternate choice among Academy members.

Director: Kathryn Bigelow, “The Hurt Locker”

Her former husband may be her biggest competition, but after so many accolades its still hard to see Bigelow not becoming the first woman to win Best Director.

Actor: Jeremy Renner, “The Hurt Locker”

These sort of wins are big for Renner who is trying to sneak into the final five Best Actor nominations.



Actress: Yolande Moreau, “Seraphine”

These late season accolades for Moreau could have helped “Seraphine” when it was released way back in June to little fanfare.

Supporting Actor: Christoph Waltz, “Inglourious Basterds,” and Paul Schneider, “Bright Star”

Some nice love for Schneider, but Waltz is running away with this one at Oscar.

Supporting Actress: Mo’Nique, “Precious”

Busy contender should easily and deservedly win this at the Globes, SAG and Oscar.



Screenplay: Joel and Ethan Coen, “A Serious Man”

Certainly doesn’t hurt their perilous Best Picture nomination hopes.

Foreign-Language Film: “Summer Hours”

Critic’s favorite. Always nice when overrated “White Ribbon” doesn’t make the cut.

Nonfiction Film: “The Beaches of Agnes”

Yippie?



Cinematography: Christian Berger, “The White Ribbon”

Sigh. It’s pretty, but just because it’s black and white pretty doesn’t mean it’s worth all this fuss.

Production design: Nelson Lowry, “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

Would be fantastic if Lowry could get an Oscar nod.

Next up? Producer’s Guild and Director’s Guild nods later this week.

As the season heats up, look for breaking awards season news and commentary daily on Awards Campaign. For the latest, follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.