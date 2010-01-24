‘Hurt Locker’ wins top movie prize at 2010 Producers Guild of America Awards

“The Hurt Locker” won out over “Avatar” for the the Darryl F. Zanuck Producer of the Year Award for movies at the Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium tonight (Jan. 24).

Kathryn Bigelow and Co. were chosen among the nine nominated films in the sole motion picture category, while television series “30 Rock,” “60 Minutes,” “The Colbert Report,” “Mad Men” and “Grey Gardens” each took home PGA honors, as well.

Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels and others involved in “30 Rock” scored Producer of the Year in Episodic Television for Comedy, while Matthew Weiner and his co-producers picked up the same for Drama. Jeff Fager, “60 Minutes'” only producer, scored an award for Non-Fiction Television; Stephen T. Colbert, Jon Stewart and their team picked up Live Entertainment and Competition Television; and “Grey Gardens” took Long-Form Television.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2010 Producers Guild of America Awards:

The Danny Thomas Producer of the Year Award in Episodic Television-Comedy

WINNER: 30 Rock

Lorne Michaels

Tina Fey

Marci Klein

David Miner

Robert Carlock

Jeff Richmond

Don Scardino

Jerry Kupfer

Californication

Tom Kapinos

David Duchovny

Gina Fattore

Jay Dyer

Lou Fusaro

Entourage

Stephen Levinson

Doug Ellin

Rob Weiss

Denis Biggs

Mark Mylod

Lori Jo Nemhauser

Ally Musika

Wayne Carmona

The Office

Greg Daniels

Howard Klein

Paul Lieberstein

Jennifer Celotta

Paul Feig

Jake Aust

Randy Cordray

Weeds

Jenji Kohan

Roberto Benabib

Craig Zisk

Mark Burley

The Norman Felton Producer of the Year Award in Episodic Television-Drama

WINNER: Mad Men

Matthew Weiner

Scott Hornbacher

Lisa Albert

Andre & Maria Jacquemetton

Breaking Bad

Vince Gilligan

Mark Johnson

Melissa Bernstein

Stewart Lyons

Karen Moore

Dexter

John Goldwyn

Sara Colleton

Clyde Phillips

Melissa Rosenberg

Robert Lloyd Lewis

Lost

Damon Lindelof

Carlton Cuse

Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz

Jack Bender

Jean Higgins

Elizabeth Sarnoff

Paul Zbyszewski

Stephen Williams

Ra”uf Glasgow

True Blood

Alan Ball

Brian Buckner

Nancy Oliver

Alexander Woo

Carol Dunn Trussell

The Producers Guild of America Producer of the Year Award in Non-Fiction Television

WINNER: 60 Minutes

Jeff Fager

Deadliest Catch

Thom Beers

Jeff Conroy

Matt Renner

Ethan Prochnik

Intervention

Gary R. Benz

Sam Mettler

Dan Partland

Jeff Grogan

Kurt Schemper

Kathy Griffin: My Life on the “D” List

Marcia Mulé

Bryan Scott

Lisa M. Tucker

Kathy Griffin

Todd Radnitz

Amy Kohn

Blake Webster

This American Life

Ira Glass

Julie Snyder

Nancy Updike

Ken Druckerman

Banks Tarver

Christopher Wilcha

Lisa Pollak

Kevin Vargas

The Producers Guild of America Producer of the Year Award in Live Entertainment and Competition Television

WINNER: The Colbert Report

Stephen T. Colbert, DFA

Jon Stewart

Allison Silverman

Richard Dahm

Meredith Bennett

Tom Purcell

Amazing Race

Jerry Bruckheimer

Bertram van Munster

Jonathan Littman

Hayma “Screech” Washington

Amy Chacon

Elise Doganieri

Mark Vertullo

American Idol

Ken Warwick

Cecile Frot-Coutaz

Simon Fuller

Charles Boyd

Megan Michaels

Patrick Lynn

Project Runway

Daniel Cutforth

Jane Lipsitz

Heidi Klum

Desiree Gruber

Jane Cha

Rich Bye

Rich Buhrman

Top Chef

Daniel Cutforth

Jane Lipsitz

Rich Buhrman

Shauna Minoprio

Liz Cook

Nan Strait

The David L. Wolper Producer of the Year Award in Long-Form Television

wINNER: Grey Gardens

Lucy Barzun Donnelly

Rachael Horovitz

Michael Sucsy

David Coatsworth

Georgia O”Keeffe

Joshua D. Maurer

Alixandre Witlin

Joan Allen

Anthony Mark

Little Dorrit

Anne Pivcevic

Lisa Osborne

Prayers for Bobby

Stanley M. Brooks

David Permut

Daniel Sladek

Chris Taaffe

Damian Ganczewski

The Prisoner

Michele Buck

Trevor Hopkins

Rebecca Keane

Damien Timmer

Taking Chance

Brad Krevoy

Cathy Wischner-Sola

Ross Katz

William Teitler

Lori Keith Douglas

The Darryl F. Zanuck Producer of the Year Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures

wINNER: The Hurt Locker

Kathryn Bigelow

Mark Boal

Nicolas Chartier

Greg Shapiro

Avatar

James Cameron & Jon Landau

District 9

Peter Jackson

Carolynne Cunningham

An Education

Finola Dwyer & Amanda Posey

Inglourious Basterds

Lawrence Bender

Invictus

Clint Eastwood

Lori McCreary

Rob Lorenz

Mace Neufeld

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

Lee Daniels

Sarah Siegel-Magness

Gary Magness

Star Trek

J.J. Abrams

Damon Lindelof

Up

Jonas Rivera