‘Hurt Locker’ wins top movie prize at 2010 Producers Guild of America Awards

“The Hurt Locker” won out over “Avatar” for the the Darryl F. Zanuck Producer of the Year Award for movies at the Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium tonight (Jan. 24).
Kathryn Bigelow and Co. were chosen among the nine nominated films in the sole motion picture category, while television series “30 Rock,” “60 Minutes,” “The Colbert Report,” “Mad Men” and “Grey Gardens” each took home PGA honors, as well.
Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels and others involved in “30 Rock” scored Producer of the Year in Episodic Television for Comedy, while Matthew Weiner and his co-producers picked up the same for Drama. Jeff Fager, “60 Minutes'” only producer, scored an award for Non-Fiction Television; Stephen T. Colbert, Jon Stewart and their team picked up Live Entertainment and Competition Television; and “Grey Gardens” took Long-Form Television.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 2010 Producers Guild of America Awards:
The Danny Thomas Producer of the Year Award in Episodic Television-Comedy
WINNER: 30 Rock
Lorne Michaels
Tina Fey
Marci Klein
David Miner
Robert Carlock
Jeff Richmond
Don Scardino
Jerry Kupfer
Californication
Tom Kapinos
David Duchovny
Gina Fattore
Jay Dyer
Lou Fusaro
Entourage
Stephen Levinson
Doug Ellin
Rob Weiss
Denis Biggs
Mark Mylod
Lori Jo Nemhauser
Ally Musika
Wayne Carmona
The Office
Greg Daniels
Howard Klein
Paul Lieberstein
Jennifer Celotta
Paul Feig
Jake Aust
Randy Cordray
Weeds
Jenji Kohan
Roberto Benabib
Craig Zisk
Mark Burley
The Norman Felton Producer of the Year Award in Episodic Television-Drama
WINNER: Mad Men
Matthew Weiner
Scott Hornbacher
Lisa Albert
Andre & Maria Jacquemetton
Breaking Bad
Vince Gilligan
Mark Johnson
Melissa Bernstein
Stewart Lyons
Karen Moore
Dexter
John Goldwyn
Sara Colleton
Clyde Phillips
Melissa Rosenberg
Robert Lloyd Lewis
Lost
Damon Lindelof
Carlton Cuse
Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz
Jack Bender
Jean Higgins
Elizabeth Sarnoff
Paul Zbyszewski
Stephen Williams
Ra”uf Glasgow
True Blood
Alan Ball
Brian Buckner
Nancy Oliver
Alexander Woo
Carol Dunn Trussell
The Producers Guild of America Producer of the Year Award in Non-Fiction Television
WINNER: 60 Minutes
Jeff Fager
Deadliest Catch
Thom Beers
Jeff Conroy
Matt Renner
Ethan Prochnik
Intervention
Gary R. Benz
Sam Mettler
Dan Partland
Jeff Grogan
Kurt Schemper
Kathy Griffin: My Life on the “D” List
Marcia Mulé
Bryan Scott
Lisa M. Tucker
Kathy Griffin
Todd Radnitz
Amy Kohn
Blake Webster
This American Life
Ira Glass
Julie Snyder
Nancy Updike
Ken Druckerman
Banks Tarver
Christopher Wilcha
Lisa Pollak
Kevin Vargas
The Producers Guild of America Producer of the Year Award in Live Entertainment and Competition Television
WINNER: The Colbert Report
Stephen T. Colbert, DFA
Jon Stewart
Allison Silverman
Richard Dahm
Meredith Bennett
Tom Purcell
Amazing Race
Jerry Bruckheimer
Bertram van Munster
Jonathan Littman
Hayma “Screech” Washington
Amy Chacon
Elise Doganieri
Mark Vertullo
American Idol
Ken Warwick
Cecile Frot-Coutaz
Simon Fuller
Charles Boyd
Megan Michaels
Patrick Lynn
Project Runway
Daniel Cutforth
Jane Lipsitz
Heidi Klum
Desiree Gruber
Jane Cha
Rich Bye
Rich Buhrman
Top Chef
Daniel Cutforth
Jane Lipsitz
Rich Buhrman
Shauna Minoprio
Liz Cook
Nan Strait
The David L. Wolper Producer of the Year Award in Long-Form Television
wINNER: Grey Gardens
Lucy Barzun Donnelly
Rachael Horovitz
Michael Sucsy
David Coatsworth
Georgia O”Keeffe
Joshua D. Maurer
Alixandre Witlin
Joan Allen
Anthony Mark
Little Dorrit
Anne Pivcevic
Lisa Osborne
Prayers for Bobby
Stanley M. Brooks
David Permut
Daniel Sladek
Chris Taaffe
Damian Ganczewski
The Prisoner
Michele Buck
Trevor Hopkins
Rebecca Keane
Damien Timmer
Taking Chance
Brad Krevoy
Cathy Wischner-Sola
Ross Katz
William Teitler
Lori Keith Douglas
The Darryl F. Zanuck Producer of the Year Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures
wINNER: The Hurt Locker
Kathryn Bigelow
Mark Boal
Nicolas Chartier
Greg Shapiro
Avatar
James Cameron & Jon Landau
District 9
Peter Jackson
Carolynne Cunningham
An Education
Finola Dwyer & Amanda Posey
Inglourious Basterds
Lawrence Bender
Invictus
Clint Eastwood
Lori McCreary
Rob Lorenz
Mace Neufeld
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Lee Daniels
Sarah Siegel-Magness
Gary Magness
Star Trek
J.J. Abrams
Damon Lindelof
Up
Jonas Rivera
