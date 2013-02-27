‘Hustle & Flow’ director taking on ‘Gangster Princess of Beverly Hills’

Craig Brewer has an intriguing new project on the horizon.

The “Hustle & Flow” helmer has signed on to write and direct Paramount’s “Gangster Princess of Beverly Hills,” based on an article featured in the August 2012 issue of Rolling Stone magazine. Written by Sabrina Rubin Erdely, the piece tells the true story of Lisette Lee, a well-healed drug mule who posed as an heiress to the Samsung fortune. The beautiful imposter, who also claimed to be a model, singer and actress, was later caught smuggling 500 pounds of marijuana into Ohio and sentenced to six years in prison.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Brewer last directed the “Footloose” remake for Paramount, which grossed over $60 million worldwide on a reported $24 million budget. In-between that and “Hustle & Flow,” he helmed “Black Snake Moan” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Christina Ricci in addition to several TV projects. He’s next slated to direct the Fox pilot “Boomerang” starring Felicity Huffman.

