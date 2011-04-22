Ian Holm will return as Bilbo Baggins in ‘The Hobbit’

It’s interesting the way “secrets” work these days.
I was under the impression that it was going to be a secret all the way through production and until release that Ian Holm and Elijah Wood appear together in the wrap-around segments of “The Hobbit,” tying the films directly into “Lord Of The Rings.” Then Elijah’s participation in the film was confirmed a while ago, and this week, no less that Peter Jackson himself confirmed that Ian Holm is in “The Hobbit.”
It seems like there really is no such thing as a surprise anymore. Earlier today, the post-credits bumper for “Thor” showed up online, presumably duped from one of the Australian screens where the film is already open. For fans around the world, they can simply spoil that moment for themselves now with one click as opposed to waiting a few more weeks to see it at the end of the film, when it would have far more impact.
The difference here is that Peter Jackson is the one who gave away the spoiler this time, and if he says it’s fine for people to know, then I guess it’s fine to know. Jackson has been helping to define the way filmmakers can interact with fandom since the year 1999, and while I might have kept the Old Bilbo/Frodo stuff secret, I’m not about to tell Jackson he’s wrong for revealing it in such a casual off-hand manner.
What’s interesting is how it already feels like we’ve learned a lot about “The Hobbit,” and they just started production. At this point, I wonder about the pace at which we’re going to learn information about the film, and how they’re going to space things out. You risk over-doing it with constant news about any film, no matter how excited people are about it. Right now, I have to admit that the near-daily casting news about “The Hunger Games” is on the verge of making me tune the film out entirely until they’ve got their entire cast put together. Between rumors that immediately get reported as fact, whether they are or not, and the breathless announcements about people I’ve never heard of, it just seems like it’s too much.
That is not to compare the way “The Hobbit” is handing its news and the way “The Hunger Games” is. These are different points on the same line, though, and the more things evolve, the more the questions about what to preserve as a secret, how to do it, and how much news is too much news seem like important ones for all of us who work in this business to be asking.
“The Hobbit Part 1” opens December 19, 2012, and “The Hobbit Part 2” opens in December of 2013.
“The Hunger Games” arrives in theaters March 23, 2012.
I’m surprised this is news to you. As soon as Elijah Wood was cast I knew Ian Holm would be involved since that’s the only way it would make sense. Obviously, he is going to tell Frodo the story about his earlier adventures and I don’t think it’s that big of a deal to talk about. If anything, it just makes fans of LOTR want to see this even more.
The freedom PJ has with The Hobbit is it’s such a well known book, and a prequel to very popular films, that he can reveal things that aren’t technically spoilers, as they aren’t really surprises. However he also has plenty of new stuff he’s got threaded through that he can keep close to his chest and not reveal anything at all about, and we wouldn’t even notice their absence.
One thing is becoming clear about the way these mega-productions are marketed: they are selling you on an experience you already had, not the one you haven’t had yet. It’s all about trading off past glories. Look, here’s the exact same set, and wow, doesn’t Martin Freeman sound like Ian Holm (no information about whether the voice was digitally doctored) – they don’t look the same, but let’s overlook that.
This is intensive marketing. What Peter Jackson is saying is that this is much more Lord Of The Rings 4 & 5 than anything else. One one level, they are selling a movie; on another, they are selling the feeling of being 12 years back in the past, when exactly the same stuff was paraded before the cameras. He knows that these mega-budget productions of comic books and genre fiction have to do much more than just succeed technically – they have to devolve their audiences into a pre-adult state. If you watch blockbusters, 50 is the new 15.
I would have appreciated learning and knowing this only through my first viewing of the film (what a nice experience that would have been) but I also know that that would have been literally impossible to achieve today.
I will say that I prefer knowing this way to seeing my twitter feed explode with the “news” in breathless fashion from several people or outlets simultaneously hoping/pretedning to be reporting it for the first time.