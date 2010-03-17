Ian McKellen claims ‘The Hobbit’ starts shooting in July

#Guillermo del Toro #Ian McKellen
03.17.10 8 years ago

Warner Bros., New Line, MGM, producer Peter Jackson and screenwriter and director Guillermo del Toro have been surprisingly quiet on the subject of when “The Hobbit” will begin shooting, but returning “Lord of the Rings” trilogy star Ian McKellen certainly isn’t.  The Oscar-nominated acting legend is returning as Gandalf the Grey for the big screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s prequel to “Rings” and posted new information regarding the project on his website.

McKellen reports that “The Hobbit” will begin shooting, as expected, in New Zealand as soon as this July.  He also posted that casting has taken place in Los Angeles, New York and London.  McKellen notes, “The first draft is crammed with old and new friends, again on a quest in Middle Earth.”

He also reveals that del Toro is now living in Wellington, New Zeland, close to Jackson’s and the production studio in Miramar.

Rumors have been swirling that del Toro and crew were still having problems with the screenplay. Moreover, the company still hasn’t cast the crucial role of the young Bilbo Baggins. Ian Holm played the older Baggins in the “LOTR” trilogy, but is not expectd to return.  This announcement is also curious as New Line/Warner Bros. haven’t officially greenlit the project as of yet.

Look for more news on this story as it becomes available on HitFix.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guillermo del Toro#Ian McKellen
TAGSBILBO BAGGINSGANDALFGandalf The GreyGUILLERMO DEL TOROIAN HOLMIAN MCKELLENJRR TOLKIENLOTRpeter jacksonThe HobbitThe Lord of the Rings

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP