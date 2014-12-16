Ian McKellen and Cookie Monster make an irresistible couple on ‘Sesame Street’

Cookie Monster may be my favorite Sesame Street character of all time, and here the lovable glutton is as adorable as I remember while learning the word “resist” from Sir Ian McKellen. Too bad I didn't see this video before eating all those Hershey's Kisses today. Oh well!

Could you find a cuter couple? I giggled throughout. There's even a “Lord of the Rings” reference for folks who are into that. I could just eat Sir Ian's candy-red sweater. God grant me the strength…to be as chic and elegant as this man at age 84.