Ian McKellen and Cookie Monster make an irresistible couple on ‘Sesame Street’

12.16.14 4 years ago

Cookie Monster may be my favorite Sesame Street character of all time, and here the lovable glutton is as adorable as I remember while learning the word “resist” from Sir Ian McKellen. Too bad I didn't see this video before eating all those Hershey's Kisses today. Oh well!

Could you find a cuter couple? I giggled throughout. There's even a “Lord of the Rings” reference for folks who are into that. I could just eat Sir Ian's candy-red sweater. God grant me the strength…to be as chic and elegant as this man at age 84.

