Ian McShane sets sail with ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 4’ as Blackbeard

Now this is how you get me interested.
Over the weekend, Greg Ellwood and I both attended the “Alice In Wonderland” press day in Hollywood, where I sat down for some one on one talks with cast and crew while Greg sat in on the press conference. He already brought you the news on “Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” straight from Johnny Depp’s mouth, but today, there’s even more news on the next installment in the series, which seems to be quickly taking shape now.
It appears Blackbeard will be a major part of the new film.
And even more interesting? Ian “Deadwood” McShane is playing him.
If you factor in Penelope Cruz appearing in the film as well, along with Johnny Depp as Captain Jack and Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, this is starting to sound like it could be more fun than the first three films, with a much richer cast. I’ll take McShane and Cruz over Knightley and Bloom any day of the week.
Look, I know we don’t need more “Pirates” movies any more than we need more “Die Hard” movies, so maybe you’re wondering why I’d bring the snark regarding one franchise but not regarding the other. It boils down to potential. I think John McClane is not a character that works in any context. I think his greatest strength was the idea that he found himself in extraordinary circumstances one time and somehow survived. Everything else feel incredibly forced to me.
The world of the “Pirates” films, though, is obviously overflowing with supernatural threats, other pirates, warring factors, and a whole ton of potential. You can tell any story as long as it has to do with seafaring, and the characters will make sense. Dropping the characters played by Knightley and Bloom makes sense because their story finished, but there’s no reason you can’t tell other stories in that world and introduce new characters.
Depp sounds intrigued by the direction the series is heading, based loosely on the novel by Tim Powers, and the idea that Jerry Bruckheimer, Ted Elliott, and Terry Rossio found a story they liked a lot and bought it to adapt is at least promising. Here’s Amazon’s description of the novel:
“World Fantasy Award–winner Powers (Three Days to Never) demonstrates a precise control of complex narratives in this reprint of his rollicking and enchanting 1987 novel. Puppeteer John Chandagnac, bound for Jamaica to recover stolen money from his uncle, becomes Jack Shandy after pirates attack his ship and force him to join their crew. Shandy’s struggle to accept his new life grounds the story for readers, even as Blackbeard and vodun magicians whisk everyone away to dreamlike lands where the Fountain of Youth itself awaits. The chaotic sea battles sing, though at times key events happen so quickly that they get lost in the shuffle as Jack tries to comprehend where he’s going and what’s at stake. This dark fantasy tale will appeal not just to pirate fans but also to anyone who appreciates Powers’s talent for blending the most unlikely elements into a brilliantly cohesive whole.”
Fountain of Youth. Check. Blackbeard. Check. Certainly sounds like what we’re hearing about the new film so far. With casting this far along, it sounds like it should be smooth sailing for director Rob Marshall as he preps “Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” for a May 20, 2011 release.
McShane = my ass in a seat. And I hadn’t heard about the Tim Powers adaptation aspect of this story yet, but that’s excellent! Now if only someone would get ‘The Anubis Gates’ made, already…
Hey Drew, this movie is supposed to come out on May 20, 2011. The shooting will *start* this spring. Don’t you think that leaves very little time for post-production and SFX, especially considering the nature of this movie? Or are they reducing the CGI creatures and warfare in this?
Pirates 2 & 3 failed in the same way that the Matrix sequels failed; namely, they tried to make the world too big. I hope this film is just a straight-ahead adventure, featuring one unified storyline, and that it comes in under two hours.
I can’t begin to convey to you how happy this news makes me. I was exactly the right age to fall in love with the first Pirates film – and I did. Then the sequels came along and they shat all over my face, but somehow, just somehow, I have faith that this one won’t suck; and casting McShane goes a way to reassuring me I’m not wrong.
Too long; didn’t read: YEEEEEESSSSSSSSSS!
Ian McShane is certainly a step in the right direction.
But I’m still far from convinced that Rob Marshall can handle a film like this.
Also, to comment on another commenter: I don’t care so much if the film is more than two hours, but I agree that the 2 sequels were bloated. As long as the story wraps up (with the requisite tease for another film, because you know they won’t be able to resist), then I’ll be happy.
Oh, and hopefully Mr. Gibbs will be back, too.
“Deep sounds intrigued by the direction the franchise is going in…”
He’s sort of has to be intrigued, doesn’t he? He’s probably on 30 mill with 20 percent gross.
He’s obliged to pretend he’s interested, wouldn’t you say?
I don’t get the disdain for the Pirates movies – which are solid genre entries with Tiffany budget filmmaking. 2 and 3 obviously exist a bit on their own separate from the first (and I can give an evaluation that they are overwrought) but I still think fans were well serviced by them and don’t find them to be a sliver as cynical as most of the stuff you might compare them to.