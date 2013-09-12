B

Icona Pop pays homage to ‘Paris Is Burning’ in new ‘All Night’ video: Watch

Icona Pop pays homage to ’80s movie, “Paris is Burning,” in its new video for “All Night.”  The original film celebrated the culture of drag balls in New York, many of which focused on the African-American and Latino transgender community.

Icona Pop”s Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo perform the peppy, synthetic tune in a night club as the dancers swirl around them. The live footage is intercut with interviews with the drag artists talking about the community created by the balls. The drag queens are far more interesting than Icona Pop, and we”re quite sure the duo wouldn”t have it any other way.

After having to scrap the first several dates of its U.S. tour after Jawo fell ill, including an appearance at Seattle”s Bumbershoot Festival, the “I Love It” pair continues a U.S. club tour tonight in Chicago. The tour wraps in Brooklyn on Sept. 25.

On Sept. 24, Atlantic Records will release the act”s debut album, “This Is…Icona Pop.” Icona Pop will appear on “The Late Show with David Letterman” on Sept. 25 and “The Today Show” on Sept. 26.

