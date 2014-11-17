Idina Menzel, Michael Buble’s ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’: The most G-rated video

11.17.14 4 years ago

When I think of the holiday song staple “Baby It's Cold Outside,” I mostly think of it as a sultry song a man sings to convince his fair maiden to stick around his house so they can screw.

When you hear Idina Menzel and Michael Buble's duet of “Baby It's Cold Outside,” you will probably hear the polar (ha!) opposite of screwing. If you watch the new music video to this music video, it will probably replace the most G-rated thing your mind ever conceived (double-ha!).

Spoiler: Child actors drink soda pop and ballroom dance in a fantastic hotel lobby that you can't afford even as an adult. Happy holidays.

Menzel, of course, was the voice behind Elsa in Disney's runaway hit “Frozen,” which may have been that previous G-rated high-water mark for you. The “Let It Go” Broadway belter has a whole album out now of Christmas songs, titled “Holiday Wishes”; I'll soon post my thoughts on this year's whole new crop of holiday sets, including which other songs I always assumed were about adult matters.

