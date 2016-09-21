‘Idiocracy,’ the most prophetic comedy of our time, is returning to theaters

Mike Judge's Idiocracy is 10 years old this year, and its vision of a dumbed-down America 500 years in the future now feels…terrifyingly accurate.

Ok, so we don't yet live in “domistiles,” and our crops aren't irrigated with a sports energy drink, but Donald Trump, host of NBC's The Apprentice, is the Camacho-esque Republican nominee for president in the most bizarre election season in history. Who could have predicted this back in 2005? Mike Judge, I bet.

Now, in a tribute to the film's visionary powers, the Alamo Drafthouse — in conjunction with “the network of Art House Convergence Theaters and local League of Women Voters chapters” — is re-releasing the film in a number of theaters on the eve of what has suddenly become a nail-biter of a presidential election.

Additionally, writer-director Mike Judge and star Maya Rudolph will participate in a post-screening Q&A at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on October 4th, which will be live-streamed to other screening locations across the country as well as via Facebook Live. Those interested in checking it out remotely can log on to facebook.com/alamodrafthouse from their computers at 8:25pm PT, and ask questions via Twitter using the hashtag #IdiocracyToday.

Below you can find a list of screenings around the country, and — if you want — there's even a licensed, Mondo-created Idiocracy t-shirt that you can buy (via mondotees.com)! All proceeds from that will be donated to local League of Women Voters chapters to help support their non-partisan “get out the vote” efforts.

A complete list of participating theaters will be updated at drafthouse.com/idiocracy.