‘Idiocracy,’ the most prophetic comedy of our time, is returning to theaters

Mike Judge's Idiocracy is 10 years old this year, and its vision of a dumbed-down America 500 years in the future now feels…terrifyingly accurate.
Ok, so we don't yet live in “domistiles,” and our crops aren't irrigated with a sports energy drink, but Donald Trump, host of NBC's The Apprentice, is the Camacho-esque Republican nominee for president in the most bizarre election season in history. Who could have predicted this back in 2005? Mike Judge, I bet.
Now, in a tribute to the film's visionary powers, the Alamo Drafthouse — in conjunction with “the network of Art House Convergence Theaters and local League of Women Voters chapters” — is re-releasing the film in a number of theaters on the eve of what has suddenly become a nail-biter of a presidential election.
Additionally, writer-director Mike Judge and star Maya Rudolph will participate in a post-screening Q&A at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on October 4th, which will be live-streamed to other screening locations across the country as well as via Facebook Live. Those interested in checking it out remotely can log on to facebook.com/alamodrafthouse from their computers at 8:25pm PT, and ask questions via Twitter using the hashtag #IdiocracyToday.
Below you can find a list of screenings around the country, and — if you want — there's even a licensed, Mondo-created Idiocracy t-shirt that you can buy (via mondotees.com)! All proceeds from that will be donated to local League of Women Voters chapters to help support their non-partisan “get out the vote” efforts.
Screening locations:
Aero Theatre, Santa Monica CA
Alamo Drafthouse, Ashburn VA
Alamo Drafthouse, Lakeline, Austin TX
Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar, Austin TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Slaughter Lane, Austin TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Village, Austin TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Littleton CO
Alamo Drafthouse, Dallas TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Richardson TX
Alamo Drafthouse, El Paso TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Mason Road, Katy TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Vintage Park, Houston TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Kansas City MO
Alamo Drafthouse, Laredo TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock TX
Alamo Drafthouse, New Braunfels TX
Alamo Drafthouse, Yonkers NY
Alamo Drafthouse, Omaha NE
Alamo Drafthouse Park North, San Antonio TX
Alamo Drafthouse, San Francisco CA
Alamo Drafthouse, Winchester CA
Cine Theatre, Athens GA
Cinema Arts Centre, Huntington NY
Cinema Detroit, Detroit MI
FilmBar, Phoenix AZ
IFC Center, New York NY
Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor MI
North Park Theatre, Buffalo NY
Nickelodeon Theatre, Columbia SC
Princeton Garden Theatre, Princeton NJ
Robinson Film Center, Shreveport LA
State Theatre, Traverse City MI
A complete list of participating theaters will be updated at drafthouse.com/idiocracy.
Join The Discussion: Log In With