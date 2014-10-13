‘Idiotest’: A Game Show Designed to Make You Look Stupid

10.13.14 4 years ago

Game Show Network is stealthily the most guaranteed place on TV to find laughs. Is there anything funnier than a confounded auntie on “Family Feud” or a Brett Somers one-liner on “Match Game”? Basically no. 

The network's new game show “Idiotest” is a riddle-solving competition designed to make you look stupid when you can't figure out trick questions. It's pretty addicting. In a full episode posted today, check out how a team of French puzzle-solvers handles a pair of giddy American ladies.

