‘Idiotest’: A Game Show Designed to Make You Look Stupid

Game Show Network is stealthily the most guaranteed place on TV to find laughs. Is there anything funnier than a confounded auntie on “Family Feud” or a Brett Somers one-liner on “Match Game”? Basically no.

The network's new game show “Idiotest” is a riddle-solving competition designed to make you look stupid when you can't figure out trick questions. It's pretty addicting. In a full episode posted today, check out how a team of French puzzle-solvers handles a pair of giddy American ladies.