Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey will star in Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’

Stephen King's The Dark Tower series will finally get its movie adaption — starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

King confirmed the news today on Twitter:

This isn't entirely new news; McConaughey's interest in the Man in Black role was reported back in November, rumors that Elba was in talks for the part of Roland Deschain (or “the gunslinger”) surfaced in December.

Entertainment Weekly has more about the movie, which has been in development forever and was once imagined as a cross-platform film and television series. Those plans seemed to have been scaled back a bit, with just the one movie currently planned and the possibility of expanding that should it do well.

We'll find out just how well it does when it hits theaters on January 13, 2017.