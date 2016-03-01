Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey will star in Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’

#Idris Elba #Stephen King #Matthew McConaughey
03.01.16 2 years ago

Stephen King's The Dark Tower series will finally get its movie adaption — starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

King confirmed the news today on Twitter:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This isn't entirely new news; McConaughey's interest in the Man in Black role was reported back in November, rumors that Elba was in talks for the part of Roland Deschain (or “the gunslinger”) surfaced in December.

Entertainment Weekly has more about the movie, which has been in development forever and was once imagined as a cross-platform film and television series. Those plans seemed to have been scaled back a bit, with just the one movie currently planned and the possibility of expanding that should it do well.

We'll find out just how well it does when it hits theaters on January 13, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba#Stephen King#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSIDRIS ELBAMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYSONYSTEPHEN KINGthe dark tower

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP