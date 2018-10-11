Getty Image

Idris Elba is almost certainly never going to become James Bond, but you know what? He’ll be fine. We’ll all be fine. The Wire alum will probably do more episodes of Luther. He’ll actually have time to do challenging roles, like in Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation. And yet he’ll still be big enough to have Dwayne Johnson post “first look” pictures of him on Instagram in movies like Hobbs and Shaw.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what the actor-formerly-known-as-The-Rock did on Thursday. Johnson has been slowly parceling out black-and-white stills from the set of his Fast and the Furious spin-off with Jason Statham, which started filming in September. First he did Staham and director David Leitch, then himself and Staham. Now he’s done Elba.