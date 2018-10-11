Idris Elba is almost certainly never going to become James Bond, but you know what? He’ll be fine. We’ll all be fine. The Wire alum will probably do more episodes of Luther. He’ll actually have time to do challenging roles, like in Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation. And yet he’ll still be big enough to have Dwayne Johnson post “first look” pictures of him on Instagram in movies like Hobbs and Shaw.
View this post on Instagram
I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains. A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and fuck getting along 😈 #BRIXTON #TheConsequenceAgent #HellRaiser HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019 📸 @hhgarcia41
As it turns out, that’s exactly what the actor-formerly-known-as-The-Rock did on Thursday. Johnson has been slowly parceling out black-and-white stills from the set of his Fast and the Furious spin-off with Jason Statham, which started filming in September. First he did Staham and director David Leitch, then himself and Staham. Now he’s done Elba.
