MARVEL

(Warning: Spoilers from the MCU will be found below.)

Most of the deaths in Avengers: Infinity War were undone in Avengers: Endgame (including the first superhero to return from The Blip), but not Heimdall. The Asgardian, who previously appeared in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok, was killed by Thanos aboard the Statesman — in his final act before dying, he used the Bifrost Bridge to send the Hulk to Earth before the Mad Titan could finish him, too. Speaking of being finished: after Infinity War came out, Idris Elba, who once called working for Marvel “torture,” confirmed that he was finished playing “my guy.” And yet, in a new interview with ABC Radio, the Hobbs and Shaw star (“I’m black Superman”) admitted that he would be willing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Of course,” Elba enthusiastically said about coming back to the MCU. “Listen, Heimdall is essentially part of the god family. So you know, he essentially could be alive. I’m just saying! I’m just putting it out there. The Heimdall character goes way back into, you know, the Thor mythology, And I’m sure there will be an interesting way to bring that alive. Of course I would. Yes.”

There are multiple opportunities for Heimdall’s return — Thor: Love and Thunder (it’s probably no coincidence that Elba made these comments after Taika Waititi’s return was announced), Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (a.k.a. Asgardians of the Galaxy), Disney+’s Loki show — and Elba makes a good point that if anyone can come back from the dead, it’s someone who’s “part of the god family.” Then again, he’ll be too busy filming Cats 2 and Cats 3 to make room for Marvel. That digital fur technology is time consuming, y’know?

(Via Comic Book)