Idris Elba: Marvel talked to me about playing Luke Cage

(CBR) Idris Elba isn”t a stranger to the comic-book movie scene, having appeared as Roque in “The Losers,” Heimdall in two “Thor” films, the alcoholic warrior-priest Moreau in “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.” (Raise your hands if you love the latter film. Just me? All right, moving on then.) But that”s not enough superhero action for Elba: The “Luther” star tells The Huffington Post he “wouldn”t mind being the lead in a superhero movie.” In fact, he once discussed that very possibility with Marvel.

“There was talk about Luke Cage at one time – I thought Luke Cage was a pretty interesting character,” he said. “They were going to do it, but I don”t know what happened.”

Well, Marvel is still going to do Luke Cage, but not as a feature film: The Hero for Hire will have his very own Netflix series as part of the streaming service”s ambitious Defenders initiative. It might be too much to expect Elba to commit to a 13-episode Cage series and Defenders mini, considering the actor”s rising star in the feature-film world. But speaking of rising stars, Elba may have his eye on a different superhero property outside of Marvel, based on a recent tweet.