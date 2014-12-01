Idris Elba will go extreme racing for Discovery”s “The Idris Elba Project”

The six-part Discovery Channel series will follow the “Luther” star as he takes part in ally driving, street racing aerobatics and power boating, pushing “his body, mind and engineering know-how to the limit by racing on land, water and in the air in the show.” “The Idris Elba Project” is set to air in mid-2015.

Jon Stewart”s movie “Rosewater” a box office disappointment

Despite a slew of promotion, “The Daily show” host”s directorial debut only earned $2.2 million at the box office after opening in just 371 theaters.

New “Better Call Saul” clip features Mike Ehrmantraut

Jonathan Banks” character is back in a teaser revealed during “The Walking Dead.”

How long will Rosie O”Donnell last on “The View”?

According to TMZ, it is Rosie who is the source of many of the backstage problems this season, and now she”s being blamed for the declining ratings. Could we see a repeat of Rosie”s last “View” exit?

“Eaten Alive” star: Our anaconda has the “girth of an oil drum” and can definitely eat a human

“Everybody keeps (saying) an anaconda can”t eat a human, that it”s physically impossible,” says Paul Rosolie. “I”ve seen an anaconda break a wild boar in half. I”ve seen an anaconda constrict a black caiman, which is a crocodile; they grow up to 15 feet. Anacondas eat animals much bigger than humans. Once you collapse a human ribcage – they squeeze before they eat – we”re actually much smaller than some of the animals they”re eating.”

El Rey Network cancels “Matador” after 1 season, despite renewal

The soccer player-turned-CIA mole series starring Gabriel Luna was renewed for a 2nd season in July before it premiered. But “Matador” never found an international audience.

“The Walking Dead”s” midseason finale was hardly surprising

The title of this episode offered a big clue on what would happen. PLUS: What happened was a longshot, that wasn't much of a showdown, what a limp and disappointing episode, and “The Walking Dead”s” Facebook page spoiled the midseason finale.

“Girls” meets “Powerpuff Girls”

Fox”s ADHD mashed up the HBO hit with the Cartoon Network classic.

“Mad About You” is getting remade in China

This will be the 1st Asian remake of the NBC Helen Hunt-Paul Reiser sitcom.

“Laguna Beach” stars have a mini-reunion

Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth and Lauren Conrad were among those who got together over Thanksgiving break.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recovering from spine surgery

The “Star Wars Rebels” star says he “can walk fine” after implying on Twitter that he”s learning to walk again.

Watch HBO”s full “Togetherness” trailer

The Duplass Brothers family comedy stars Mark Duplass, Melanie Lynskey, Steve Zissis and Amanda Peet as two couples living under the same roof.

Snooki weds

The former “Jersey Shore” star married the father of her two children with a “Great Gastby”-themed wedding on Saturday, with JWoww serving as a bridesmaid.

Chespirito, the Mexican comedian who inspired Bumblebee Man from “The Simpsons,” dies at 85

Roberto Gómez Bolaños” Crimson Grasshopper inspired The Bumblee Man.