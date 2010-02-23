Sting plans summer tour with symphony orchestra

02.23.10 8 years ago
 It must have been that album of lute music: Sting is going all classical on us. The former Police-man will tour with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra this summer.
His greatest hits, both solo and with the Police, will be reinterpreted for orchestra. Yep, that”s right. Imagine “Roxanne” with strings. Actually, that”s a kind of cool concept.  Two of Sting”s albums have topped Billboard”s classical charts: the previously mentioned lute set, “Songs from the Labyrinth” and last years “If On A Winter”s Night.” He”s performed his material previously with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The Live Nation-promoted tour starts in Vancouver June 2 with several more dates across North America to be announced.
Here”s the schedule so far:
June 2 – Vancouver

Centre For the Performing Arts         
 
June 9 – Denver                                 
Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater      
 
June 15 – Los Angeles            
Hollywood Bowl                               
 
July 17 & 18 – Chicago                      
Ravinia Festival 

 

