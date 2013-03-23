If Ryan Reynolds is out who should play Green Lantern in ‘Justice League’?

Two years ago, “Green Lantern” was expected to be the franchise starter that would finally put the “Justice League” movie wheels in motion. Instead, a combination of the badly chosen producers (Donald De Line and Greg Berlanti), a passionless director (Martin Campbell), a silly screenplay (Berlanti and three other “credited” writers) and a miscast hero (Ryan Reynolds) led to one of the biggest superhero movie disappointments ever. Always cautious to a fault, WB put “JL” in neutral and concentrated on “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Man of Steel” instead. Now, the expected success of the latter should finally give a “Justice League” movie the, um, green light. One person who is skeptical about the endeavor, however, is none other than Reynolds who made it clear earlier this week he believes only the right filmmaker could make it work (of course, the “GL” movie has also been a huge stain on his career, but that’s a whole other story). If Ryan is out, who’s next?
Not including the Emerald Crusader in a “Justice League” movie is like making “The Avengers” without Thor. It just wouldn’t be the same. However, recasting another actor to play Jordan would just focus too much attention on how badly the “Lantern” experiment went the first time around (although Marvel has proven you can always get away with multiple Bruce Banners). Luckily, Hal Jordan isn’t the only member of the Green Lantern Corps from Earth in the DC universe. How about John Stewart, a Lantern who has been part of DC comics lore for 40 years (!) and is familiar to moviegoers from his time in the animated “Justice League Unlimited” series? Guy Gardner a fan favorite who is as pretty close to an anti-hero as you can get. There is also Kyle Rayner, a Hal Jordan replacement who could allow Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman to take most of the spotlight. Plus, there is newcomer Simon Baz, the Arab-American Lantern who debuted last year. Our gut instinct says Baz’s chances of hitting the big screen are slim, but the other three? The possibilities are very, very intriguing.
Micheal jai white
He would be great as Stewart if not as the Black Panther? Only thing is his name isn’t household in today’s audience. Not enough viewers remember Spawn to know he wouldn’t be a bad choice. I’m leaning towards Idris Elba for a more mature Stewart. Or Derrick Luke who’s underrated but a great actor as a younger Stewart.
FYI It’s Kyle Rayner…
Kyle Rayner. Fact checker
Kyle Rayner fact checker
Nathan Fillion as Hal Jordan. No brainer.
Anyway, I agree. Dillion may be slightly goofy as Castle but he proved in Firefly he’s capable of being multi-faceted.
Though using John Stewart allows the studio to diversify the team, so I can see them wanting to go that route. I,like the idea of Ibris Alba as Stewart.
Nathan Fillon from 10 years ago, yes.
They should use Nathan Fillion to play Hal Jordan as a more older version of the character. Just like what happened to Bruce Banner in the Avengers.
Fillion from ten years ago would be Ryan Reynolds. I don’t know why you think he is a miscast choice. I like the movie.
I always thought Will Smith would make a great John Stewart
Who the f*ck is Will Smith? Noone will pay to see that. Noone paid to see Hancock.
>”However, recasting another actor to play Jordan would just focus too much attention on how badly the “Lantern” experiment went the first time around (although Marvel has proven you can always get away with multiple Bruce Banners).”
Um, how about the multiple BATMEN there have been? One more cast change and they’ll equal James Bond for people playing the role. Isn’t Christian Bale supposedly not interested in being in a JLA movie? Wouldn’t it be weirder to replace the guy who’s play Batman more than anyone than the one guy who was unfortunate enough to be in the failed Green Lantern? What if Henry Cavill doesn’t want to be Superman in a JLA flick?
stop jinxing the movie goddamnit. marvel fanboy.
It’s John Stewart not Jon
It’s John Stewart not Jon.
I could easily see Idris Elba playing the unflappable Jon Stewart easy but if nothing else maybe just MAYBE Seann William Scott as Guy Gardner
Agreed on both. Scott can also do “serious”, if you’ve seen Southland Tales.
I’d rather take Seann as Flash any day. Best to go with Idris and a more serious character for JL.
Go with Jon Stewart version, just not any of the actors optioned. Idris Elba is already a Marvelite, and everyone else was lame.
Oh come on, it wasnt one of the worst superhero movies ever. It wasnt great, but it wasnt catwoman
Jensen Ackles is the perfect Guy Gardner
i think he is the perfect hal jordan lol
Stone Cold Steve Austin as Jon Stewart.
Nathan Fillion as Jordan
While the GL movie was awful it is not really important who plays the character because it is an archetype–the character is bigger than the actor.
I got it guys: Jon Stewart as John Stewart. Seems pretty obvious to me.
I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the possibility of them using Simon Baz. They seem intent on turning the DC Movie Universe into a live-action version of the New 52 timeline, so Baz could certainly be the guy they go with.
Am I the only one who liked GL as it was? I though RR did a good job. I really liked Blake with the dark hair too.
Josh Duhamel as Hal Jordan. Ryan Reynolds never changes his personality for a role. He wasn’t what Hal Jordan was written to be over the years. Josh Duhamel had the Hal Jordan quality to him. He would be fantastic in the role.
Allowing people to “vote again” makes this poll worthless. So a handful of deluded Reynolds fans will vote him over and over again in a worthless attempt to try to get him back. thank goodness Reynolds wants no part of it again. He would be an OK Wally West, but he was a terrible Hal Jordan. Not the worst thing about that movie, but bad enough.
How about: Jon Stewart (from the Daily Show) as Jon Stewart? That’s a no-brainer there! (He wont even have to change his name.)
Idris Elba would be badass
Micheal Jai White
Make Green Lantern 2 and kill Hal Jordan and have Micheal Jai White replace him as Stewart that would be epic!
JOHN CENA
WB must make a GL reboot , with HAL JORDAN ! Ryan Reynodls and co did not do justice to the character …Hals’sory is worth telling how bout NATHAN FILLION as Hal Jordan he LOOKS THE PART ! If WB/ DC want to be successful ( and kick Marvel’s rear end ) at the box-office THEY MUST gather a good creative team that is passionnate ,love and TRULY KNOW the GL universe that will gives us the fans ( and general audience ) a GOOD …no…an excellent GL Movie ! Hal Jordan is the best Green Lantern EVER ! It’s worth to make a reboot . Beware the power of the Green Lantern’s light ! :)
Guy Gardner is a much better fit for the JLA movie, precisely due to the fact that he doesn’t perfectly fit in.
AARON PAUL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Chadwick Boseman did a GREAT job as Jackie Robinson. Has strong character and would make a very good John Stewart. DC movies could use more diversity.
Agreed, Chadwick Boseman would be awesome as John Stewart. Much better than my Shemar moore suggestion. LOL
I know he’s not a marquee name but Eric Dane would be an excellent Guy Gardner.
Nathan Fillion hands down. Anyone who says otherwise is a pleb.
I don’t want to see these other inferior GLs. I want them to do Hal Jordan and not fuck it up. John Barrowman. He’d be perfect, has the look and can act. Not Nathan Fillion, the man has an insatiable love for Joss Whedon who its the pinnacle of that chivalrous nerd who wears a gd fedora. Also at the end of the new Green Lantern flick, John Barrowman aka Hal Jordan can take Carol Ferris home and eat her “pussy”
Shemar Moore would make a good John Stewart. James Marsden would make a decent Hal Jordan. Zac Efron as Kyle Rayner. Rob Kazinsky (Ben Flynn/Warlow on True Blood) as Guy Gardner, but only because he’s the only other ginger actor besides Rupert Grint I could think of off the top of my head.
I would like Renolds back. But if not him, Justin Bartha…Sean William Scott not a horrible choice either
John Stewart: J. August Richards
Guy Gardner: James DeBello
Kyle Rayner: Aaron Johnson
“a silly screenplay (Berlanti and three other “credited” writers)”
Not to mention an uncredited Geoff Johns, who was also a producer and had final say on all GL decisions. If you’re going to “report”, report it all. Johns has inexplicably gotten a pass (yet again), but he deserves as much (if not more) blame than anyone.
I think Victor Shelley should play the new green lantern. He has this super hero aura about him, a Supreme confidence and look that would be perfect. Find him and get him to audition he lives in Vegas
It has to be jamie foxx as John Stewart