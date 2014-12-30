If the ‘Terminator: Genisys’ trailer were 1000% more honest, this would be the result

12.30.14

The “Terminator” franchise has always been rife with events looping back on themselves and splintering timelines. But with the “Genisys” requel, things have officially gone off the rails. Auralnauts tried to make sense of it with a hilarious fan trailer, but it turns out the entirety of mankind's future might hinge on some dude who will stop at nothing in his quest to bone Sarah Connor.

Hang on to your pants (or don't because time travel technology requires mandatory nudity). We're headed into the Granddaddy of all Paradoxes.

[Via Kotaku]

