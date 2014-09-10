Iggy Azalea and Demi Lovato to headline first Vevo Certified SuperFanFest

Iggy Azalea and Demi Lovato will headline Vevo”s inaugural Certified SuperFanFest concert, slated for Oct. 8 at Santa Monica, Calif.”s Barker Hangar.

Just as YouTube started its own awards ceremony last year, video streaming outlet Vevo, is following with its own live event.

An artist is “certified” on Vevo when his or her music videos reach 100 million views on the platform”s online, TV and mobile apps. Both Azalea and Lovato have attained that level for a combined five times and will be presented their awards by selected fans at the concert. Among videos certified by Lovato are “Heart Attack,” “Let It Go,” “Give Your Heart A Break” and “Skyscraper.” For Azalea, her 100 million-viewed vids include “Fancy” and Ariana Grande”s “Problem,” on which she is featured.

Fans can go to here to register to win tickets. http://certified.1iota.com/show/402/Vevo-Certified-SuperFanFest

Since Vevo began its Certified Awards, more than 325 by more than 100 artists have reached the benchmark.

The concert will begin airing on Vevo on Oct. 16.