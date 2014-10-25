So just how do you think Iggy Azalea’s ‘SNL’ performance went?

10.26.14 4 years ago

Iggy Azalea was “Fancy” all summer, but she was more like a “Problem” when she took the stage on “Saturday Night Live” tonight (Oct. 26).

The Australian rapper made her first appearance on the show — with three-peat host Jim Carrey to boot — but her new track “Beg For It” was hardly ready for primetime, or nighttime, or just about any time at all, particularly when it came to featured singer MØ.

Azalea also took on a medley that included her “Fancy” and “Black Widow” (with Rita Ora), causing many of the show's fans to take to social media crying out to lip sync city.

Give a spin to both performances. How do you think Azalea fared?

Iggy Azalea is re-releasing her album “The New Classic” under the name “Reclassified” on Nov. 24; the newly revamped set with include five previously unreleased tunes including “Beg For It.”

