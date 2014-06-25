Iggy Azalea’s ‘Fancy’ sits pretty atop the singles chart

The rapper from down under remains on top again, as Iggy Azalea”s “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth week.

Similarly, Ariana Grande”s “Problem,” which features Azalea, stays at No. 2. Ashanti is the only other female artist to have logged 5 weeks simultaneously at No. 1 and No. 2 12 years ago with “Foolish” and as the featured artist on Joe”s “What”s Luv.” Last year, Pharrell Williams held down the top two spots at the same time for five weeks with Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” which also featured T.I. and Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” according to Billboard.

Both “Fancy” and “Problem” are losing overall Hot 100 points (the tally measures sales, airplay, and streaming) leaving Magic!”s “Rude” the chance to leapfrog from No. 3 to No. 1 next week.

Two other newcomers move into the top 5: Nico & Vinz climb 7-4 with “Am I Wrong,” while Sam Smith, whose “In The Lonely Hour” enters the Billboard 200 at No. 2, moves 10-5 with current single, “Stay With Me” (he also rises 14-12 via his feature on Disclosure”s “Latch.”

In the bottom half of the Top 10: Jason Derulo”s “Wiggle,” featuring Snoop Dogg slips 5-6, John Legend”s “All of Me” falls 4-7, Calvin Harris” “Summer” inches 9-8, DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down For What” drops 6-9 and Pharrell”s “Happy” spends what could be its last week in the Top 10, sliding 8-10.

Just missing the Top 10, Maroon 5 bows at No 14 with new single, “Maps.” That”s the best debut for any group so far in 2014.