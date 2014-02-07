Iggy Azalea’s new single ‘Fancy’ with Charli XCX is her catchiest yet

Australian model-turned-rapper Iggy Azalea is back with a new single, “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX.
Azalea is one of those artists that it feels like her label is trying very, very hard to make happen. She”s had some underground success here but no mainstream breakthrough, in part because of some label shuffling that has nothing to do with her talent, and probably because the public doesn”t quite know what to do with her. Is she trying to be Nicki Minaj or Ke$ha or a tougher Gwen Stefani?
On “Fancy,”the T.I. protege is a little bit of all three. The song opens with a infectious bass pattern that repeats throughout the whole song before Azalea comes in rapping about still being in the “murda bizness,” (a reference to her 2012 single) before spitting out a fairly catchy rap about nothing in particular other than her swagger and how she can”t worry about the haters.
Charli XCX provides a melody refrain that sounds similar to her contribution to Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” and helps lift the song”s catchiness.
“Fancy” doesn’t hit as hard as “Change Your Life,”, but could it finally be a track that expands her audience? It certainly has remix/club potential.
Though it”s been moved countless times before, Azalea”s major label debut, “The New Classic,” is now scheduled to come out April 14.
Atlantic City is a great place to snorkel. I always snorkel in the bays around Atlantic City. There are so many pretty fish and turtles to see. I sometimes dive down to water that is about 20 to thirty feet deep to catch a crab. The best time to snorkel is in clear weather with full sun. I have snorkeled for twenty plus years in Atlantic City. I saw a shark one time and it was not that large. It was about three feet and it was kind of cute. I sometimes snorkel off the beach in water that is twenty to forty feet deep. Try not to dive more than twenty feet under the water because the light is poor. I sometimes charter a boat to go out 10 to 40 miles off the coast. There is a group of us that snorkel in the open ocean. The fish are larger and I sometimes see a whale. The sharks are few and far between. Sometimes I drag Lauren LaCount to snorkel with me. I make here wear a skimp bathing suit to tease her. Jen Woods Medford, New Jersey & Indian Mills past student
boy – she sounds just like a wanna be Gwen Syefani
She’ll NEVER be Gwen Stefani or anything like her!