Iggy Azalea’s new single ‘Fancy’ with Charli XCX is her catchiest yet

Australian model-turned-rapper Iggy Azalea is back with a new single, “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX.

Azalea is one of those artists that it feels like her label is trying very, very hard to make happen. She”s had some underground success here but no mainstream breakthrough, in part because of some label shuffling that has nothing to do with her talent, and probably because the public doesn”t quite know what to do with her. Is she trying to be Nicki Minaj or Ke$ha or a tougher Gwen Stefani?

On “Fancy,”the T.I. protege is a little bit of all three. The song opens with a infectious bass pattern that repeats throughout the whole song before Azalea comes in rapping about still being in the “murda bizness,” (a reference to her 2012 single) before spitting out a fairly catchy rap about nothing in particular other than her swagger and how she can”t worry about the haters.

Charli XCX provides a melody refrain that sounds similar to her contribution to Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” and helps lift the song”s catchiness.

“Fancy” doesn’t hit as hard as “Change Your Life,”, but could it finally be a track that expands her audience? It certainly has remix/club potential.

Though it”s been moved countless times before, Azalea”s major label debut, “The New Classic,” is now scheduled to come out April 14.