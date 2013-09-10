Image Comics unveils final ‘The Walking Dead’ #115 connecting cover

(CBR) Image Comics has unveiled the 10th and final connecting cover for “The Walking Dead” #115, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the hit series. Illustrated by series artist Charlie Adlard and colored by Dave Stewart, the covers depict the most significant, and the most special, moments of the past decade.
“The Walking Dead” #115, by Robert Kirkman, Adlard and Cliff Rathburn, arrives Oct. 9. Check out the solicitation text below.
ALL-OUT WAR BEGINS!
The biggest storyline in WALKING DEAD history – just in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series! It”s Rick versus Negan with a little help from everyone else!
