IMAX giving away sweet Skyfall print for early Thursday screenings

#Daniel Craig #James Bond
10.19.12 6 years ago

Sony Pictures and MGM’s “Skyfall” is looking like it’s going to be a massive blockbuster when it hits U.S. screens nationwide on Nov. 9.  Granted, the U.K. and other countries around the world will have had their chance to see the latest 007 adventure a few weeks before us Yanks, but IMAX is helping to make up for the delay.

The theater company is giving away a limited edition print, which you can enjoy below, to moviegoers who attend IMAX’s 12:01 AM screenings on Thursday, Nov. 8.  IMAX is getting Bond one day earlier and trying to make it worth your while to pay the extra ticket price to check it out.  “Skyfall” is also the first Bond film ever released in IMAX.

For a list of IMAX theaters screening Bond in your neighborhood, click here.

Look for exclusive interviews with the cast of “Skyfall” beginning next week on HitFix.

