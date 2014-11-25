‘Imitation Game’ hits a snag as ‘Selma’ and ‘Birdman’ get the Spirits boost

We laid out a few of the films that weren't eligible for today's Independent Spirit Awards announcement yesterday. Movies like “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Foxcatcher,” etc., as well as a number of foreign players, were not going to be in the mix. But of those that were, the real shocker today is that “The Imitation Game” turned up a goose egg. According to The Weinstein Company, it was eligible. That's not getting off to a great start for Harvey Weinstein's thoroughbred this season.
Looking across the nominees, as we surmised, it's the “Birdman” and “Boyhood” show with six and five nominations apiece. But Open Road also came out swinging with five nominations for Dan Gilroy's “Nightcrawler,” while the biggest boost of the announcement has to be for Ava DuVernay's “Selma.” The Paramount release was screened for the committees but due to how late in the game the film wrapped up editing, screeners were not ready in time. That didn't end up being much of a hindrance, though, as the film picked up five nominations including Best Feature and Best Director. That movie is off to the races.
In terms of studios, the biggest nomination hog – and no surprise, this – was Sony Pictures Classics. Across seven films (“Land Ho!,” Leviathan,” “Love is Strange,” “Only Lovers Left Alice,” “The Salt of the Earth,” “Still Alice” and “Whiplash”), the studio netted 14 total nominations. Both “Love is Strange” and “Whiplash” picked up four nods each, including Best Feature, a real coup for the former in a tight race. And though it was ineligible for competitive consideration, “Foxcatcher” was tapped for a Special Distinction Award.
Another prize announced ahead of time is the Robert Altman Award. Given to a film's director, casting director and ensemble cast, it always makes for a fun tip of the hat to this movie or that. Films like “Mud” and “I'm Not There” have wrangled it in the past. This year it goes to Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice,” and that's really the perfect choice. This is a movie that lives and dies on the people Anderson puts in front of the camera, and it's a fierce ensemble that delivers one of the most unique experiences this year. A fitting award for Anderson, who owes so much of his career to Altman's influence and inspiration. (Note: It was ineligible for competitive awards otherwise due to budget.)
Other films that popped for the committee include “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (Best Cinematography, Best First Feature, Kiehl's Someone to Watch Award) and “A Most Violent Year” (Best Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Female).
But let's circle back to that “Imitation Game” shut-out. I don't necessarily think it's all that significant in terms of the Oscar race, because this is a film that is already playing through the roof for Academy members and has since it debuted at Telluride and went on to nab the Toronto Film Festival's audience award. It would have been a nice coup to hang its hat on as it heads out into release this weekend, had the film at least been recognized for something – Best Male Lead, Best Supporting Female, something – but I was expecting a full bevy of nominations. Particularly after Weinstein has successfully wielded Spirits support for his campaign on films like “The King's Speech,” “The Artist” and “Silver Linings Playbook” in recent years. An interesting hiccup, to be sure.
Also eligible but completely passed over was Jean-Marc Vallee's “Wild.” That should make today bittersweet for Fox Searchlight indeed. I'm not sure how Reese Witherspoon got passed over in such a thin race, but on the other hand, I'm happy to see the committee going their own way. And it's moderately surprising that “The Skeleton Twins” was shut out as well.
So this race appears to be between, again, “Birdman” and “Boyhood.” Fox Searchlight is feeling really good lately in terms of the Oscar race with the former. They want to win the big prize again and they'll be gunning for it, with a beloved Michael Keaton in tow. The old “win on Saturday, lose on Sunday” adage about the Spirits and the Oscars is quickly becoming a relic of the past, so there is fuel to be added to the tank here. But you can bet IFC will have something to say about that, and indeed, “Boyhood” would make the most sense to walk away the Spirits champion in a few months. Nevertheless, this gives Paramount some real incentive for “Selma” with “Interstellar” floundering. That focus is about to shift considerably, I should imagine, and I have to think they will be gunning for this and the various guild awards hard.
The season has officially achieved real, tangible lift-off. Hollywood Film Awards or not, the Gotham and Spirit nominations remain the true starting gun for the precursor circuit. Where will this road take us? Time to find out…
The 30th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be air on IFC at 2pm PT/5pm ET Saturday, February 21, 2015
Here’s my question about “The Imitation Game” snub. Can the fact that it got nothing just be chalked up to it not being on their particular radar or maybe not a priority for them? I mean isn’t it kind of better that it got nothing that if it got a random nomination for screenplay or Cumberbatch?
Im thinking similarly.
Exactly how much is Weinstein paying Hitfix to say ‘thoroughbred’ as many times as possible?
I don’t know. I haven’t received my check if that’s the case. WHAT GIVES?
After registering your breathless complaint, I took a look. Three times I’ve used the term “thoroughbred” to describe “The Imitation Game.” Of course, it’s also been used to describe “Unbroken” and “Selma” (in terms of potential), and was used for “Argo.”
I’m pretty sure you understand the meaning of the term vis a vis an awards season, though maybe you don’t. Either way, I like that it has you so steamed. That’s the spirit (no pun intended)!
Kris, the Academy screening I attended for Interstellar seemed very enthusiastic about the film. And it’s the only film of the season so far that people want to go back and see again, which I assume is part of the reason AMC is offering that unlimited pass. I understand the Selma screening was also strong, but I don’t see why you’re so down on Interstellar. The reviews are as good if not better than those for Imitation Game, the boxoffice is robust, audiences love it (it’s #13 on IMDB’s Top 250). What’s the issue?
On a slightly unrelated note, what are your rankings for the SAG ensemble award? I’m assuming Birdman, Selma and Imitation Game are locks. Who gets those last two slots?
The Academy screening for “Interstellar” did not go well, according to multiple sources. I’m not PERSONALLY down on it. I’m responding to what’s out there.
I think Into the Woods is a good bet for an ensemble nod. Probably Boyhood, too.
YES! YES! YES! I’m over the moon right now! Watching the greatest actress of all time, the one and only Marion Cotillard being nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her insuperable performance as Ewa Cyluska in The Immigrant fills me with joy and excitement. She should sweep all the awards with her immensely powerful and hauntingly beautiful work in Gray’s film. Any list of Best Actress contenders would look empty without the incomparable Marion Cotillard of either The Immigrant or Two Days, One Night in the lead. Both performances should be considered among the 10 greatest performances ever put on film. She gave the absolute best (Two Days, One Night) and the absolute second best female performance (The Immigrant) at the same year. I’ll be more than thrilled to watch her win a second Oscar for either.
Holy cow is the hyperbole off the charts with this one.
Happy for Marion, too
JLPATT, I totally respect your opinion, but in my mind (and many, many, MANY people’s mind as well, trust me) there’s nothing even slightly hyperbolic in what I’m saying.
I’m a longtime champion of The Immigrant and a great admirer of Cotillard’s work in Two Days, One Night, but yes, saying that those two performances have taken their place among the ten greatest of all time is either hyperbolic or indicative of a limited frame of reference. I’m sure many would gladly join in your enthusiasm, but the meaningless superlatives get a bit exhausting — particularly when copied and pasted across multiple posts/sites.
@ GUYLODGE I respect your opinion completely. Luckily, since my whole life is about movies as both a reviewer and a screenwriter, I regard my frame of reference as far from limited. But yeah, I’m 100% sure that Cotillard’s astonishing performances in both The Immigrant and Two Days, One Night deserve a place among the ten greatest female performances of all time, right there with work like Meryl Streep’s performance in Sophie’s Choice, Isabelle Huppert’s in The Piano Teacher, Maria Falconetti’s in The Passion Of Joan Arc, etc. with the first one obviously being the bigger than life performance of Cotillard in La Vie En Rose. I strongly believe she deserves those three places without a hint of doubt. Maybe that’s just me (though I know it isn’t). But anyway, I guess we can just agree to disagree. I’m so enthusiastic about Cotillard’s phenomenal work, especially this year, that I’m more than excited to express my opinion about her in multiple posts and sites – even if that includes copying and pasting many of them.
I think we can all agree, at the very least, that it’s an unusual opinion to have.
@ KRISTOPHERTAPLEY If it’s such an unusual opinion, be absolutely sure that I’m totally fine with it. And personally, I know for sure I’m not the only one who thinks of the great Marion Cotillard as the finest actress ever nor her performances this year in Two Days, One Night and The Immigrant as the greatest female performances of the year. On any occasion, I’m totally fine with everyone’s opinion. I genuinely respect it. Art is supposed to broaden our critical understanding of the world and having a different opinion and expressing it in a well-intentioned way is something that’s not only totally welcome but also extremely productive.
“Win on Saturday, lose on Sunday”…I thought that adage was for football fans in Florida?
And speaking of football, maybe the reason Imitation Game didn’t register was because the committee did not consider it an American film. I realize it’s also missing from their “international” category, but maybe it fell in limbo, with scattered votes here and there. Or they were responding to, in their minds, a Harvey-maneuver for a film that should not have qualified. I don’t know exactly how the voting works for this particular group.
And speaking of not knowing how the voting works, is it possible some of the voters for Selma have yet to see the movie, and voted from the zeitgeist factor, word of mouth, and prestige? I understand that the movie is considered “topical,” and will be even more so going forward, for reasons that do not need to be mentioned. You said the screeners weren’t ready in time. I’m curious if all those voting attended committee screenings? I remember this happening last year with the (admittedly less credible) Satellite Awards. This seems like a situation where something similar could happen. Feel free to correct me if I’m misunderstanding their voting process.
“it’s also missing from their “international” category, but maybe it fell in limbo…”
I think this maybe nails it. It’s a perception thing. There are three committees and big cracks to get lost in between, I think.
The snarky thing to say is “Well, maybe it’s just not that GOOD, duh,” etc. But I think there’s clearly a little more to it.
Agreed ^
I’m surprised Selma qualified for a Spirit Award since it’s being released by a major studio. How did it get in?
(not knocking the film’s quality.)
I think that just says more about the fact that major studios just rarely distribute films with independent financing that can figure into the race.
This is Foxcatcher’s second “special” citation after the ensemble one from the Gothams. It’s one of my favourites so I’m not knocking – but you’d think if you don’t qualify for competitive awards you wouldn’t qualify for special awards either. But nice it’s singled out. Interested to see what the rest of the season has in store for it.
Also interesting to see Birdman miss in screenplay – a creative and personal film that would go over even more with artist types. Love is Strange is only feature nominee up for screenplay – but it’s not up for director. Also interesting Andre Benjamin made it in over Miles Teller and the screenplay missed as well.
Nice to see Cotillard in there – gotta say. She needs to work it for that fifth spot. Too bad she has two films though. Also great to see recognition for The Guest and Under The Skin.
Re: Imitation Game. Maybe they’re over the Oscar bait / on paper type films taking over the Indie spirit. Boyhood and Birdman and Whiplash aren’t really Oscar movies. This year’s list is more Indie Spirit than couple years previous I believe.
Foxcatcher is going to be nominated for Best Picture. It’s a dark film, but its themes are so strong and it has so much to say. It’s not like Gone Girl, which is about two sociopaths getting married and that’s it.
My biggest “what?!?” Of the day:
No Miles Teller.
No Skelton Twins ANYWHERE.
Big bummer, those two.
Kris-was Aniston not eligible? That seemed like a big miss for her campaign as well.
I imagine she had to be.
Very happy for Norte’s nomination!