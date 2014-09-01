‘Imitation Game’ wins the festival and 7 other takeaways from Telluride 2014

TELLURIDE – The 41st Annual Telluride Film Festival is over, and as noted by HitFix's own Kris Tapley, it has provided an important awards season kickoff for films such as “Birdman,” “The Imitation Game,” “Wild,” “Rosewater” and “Foxcatcher.” Even with the recent star power of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Telluride has been able to hang on to its singular charms as a non-red carpet, low-key, cinephile event (even if there were two new Canadian journalists on hand to check everything out and report back to the motherland).
Yes, much to the chagrin of the Telluride organizers, the TIFF vs. Telluride (vs. Venice) story just won't go away. Even festival regulars who have attended for decades gossiped about how they couldn't believe how much press the story had gotten. Happily, it wasn't the only takeaway from another beautiful festival in the Colorado mountains.
'The Imitation Game' is the festival crowd-pleaser
There is no question about it: Morten Tyldum's “Imitation Game” won the 2014 Telluride Film Festival. This pundit may have significant problems with the ending (not Cumberbatch, mind you), but it had to be the favorite film of at least nine out of 10 people spoken to. That's great news for The Weinstein Company, which could have a sleeper hit on its hands (not to mention a likely Best Picture nominee).
No middle ground in theaters
Like Sundance, Telluride has a slight problem with a number of large venues to handle the more anticipated movies and a number of smaller 140-150 seat venues for the rest of the programming. The problem is that often unexpected buzzworthy titles get relegated to the smaller venues for all of their screenings (this year, “Wild Tales,” a few years ago, “A Separation”), which means many regular pass holders can't get in unless they can stay until Tuesday morning (in fact, a “Wild Tales” screening added to a large theater Monday night). Granted, you can't see every movie at every film festival (well, maybe the main Cannes slates you can), but Telluride is supposed to come close. Throwing a few more late night screenings into the mix might alleviate the problem.
Steve Carell rules Telluride
Yes, lots of people wanted to say hello to Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon and Jon Stewart as they walked through town. That being said, Tatum's “Foxcatcher” co-star Steve Carell ruled the weekend, and he probably didn't even know it. Case in point, with notables such as Hilary Swank, Mike Leigh, Gael García Bernal, Witherspoon and Stewart in attendance, Carell was clearly the most popular person at the annual patron kick-off picnic. He actually had so many well wishers I'd guess he probably walked no more than 50 feet in the entire party space (I hope someone brought him an omelette).
Sometimes a Telluride movie isn't a Telluride movie
It happens at every festival. A movie filmmakers or studios think is a perfect fit just doesn't play as well as they would hope. There were no disasters this year (“Inside Llewyn Davis” was close in 2013), but there were often only polite comments about some films (“Foxcatcher,” and, surprisingly, “Mommy”) and barely a trickle about others (“Mr. Turner,” “The Homesman”).
The festival can't expand to five days even if it wanted to
Because Telluride celebrated 40 years in 2013, the festival gave attendees a bonus with an extra day of screenings. With so many movies to see, that added day was tremendously helpful and gave the fest an even more leisurely pace than it normally has. Colleagues must have brought up how much they missed the “extra” day numerous times during this year's “normal” length installment. Speaking to a member of the festival board, it became clear how difficult it would be for Telluride to do that on a regular basis. It's not about cost. The problem is it would mean the pre-festival setup would cut into the use of two local school buildings during the first week of classes. Will the fest try and make it work on other special occasions? Sure, but even as demand increases, Telluride is stuck at its current time frame…for now.
The Herzog is the new SHOW palace
It used to be that all the big premieres were at one of two venues: the Palm (at one time the biggest theater) and the Galaxy (the second largest). Even with the opening of the new Herzog with its 650 seats last year, the must-see world premieres were mostly at the other two aforementioned venues (“Gravity” was the notable exception). That all changed in 2014. The Herzog got almost everything. And if it wasn't there it was at the Galaxy. Moreover, for the first time in five years, the Palm (“Black Swan,” “Under the Skin,” “The King's Speech,” among others) didn't enjoy my presence once.
No one wants to go to Toronto
Listen, we're not trying to rag on the competing festival in the Great White North and, to be clear, no one from the festival said a word about it (or wanted to). However, the number of times someone would mention how much they were dreading going to Toronto later this week bordered on the comical. The contrasts in style and locale have a lot to do with it, but I can't remember the last time there was so much angst about TIFF. From the acquisition side there is concern there aren't that many good pickups screening, and on the press side, the media is looking at the slate and seeing very few movies that even have the potential to be something special. Let's hope we're wrong.
Will a new wave of press attendees annoy the old timers?
As someone in line for a movie put it so eloquently, “You don't have to worry about the riff-raff up here.” That means celebrity gawkers just in town to take a photo of their favorite stars or locals who really aren't every day movie lovers. Yes, there are a ton of rich people up here (hearing people wax about their homes in Napa, the Hamptons, Vail or Santa Barbara before a film is a common occurrence), but for the most part there are enough cinephiles or true movie fans to outweigh them and minimize their presence. Perhaps thanks to all the Toronto vs. TIFF vs. Venice buzz there were markedly more new press members this year than ever before. Managing how much publicity a festival like Telluride should receive is a difficult balancing act. In the past, the organizers had the fact that there were no free media passes to stifle too much attention (you have to pay like everyone else). As news outlets continue to realize the festival's prominence in the pantheon of great worldwide film festivals, it may start to become a problem.
Err. If you think that TIG is a “sleeper” and that Pitt and Clooney have “recent star power”, it’s perhaps not TIG that has been sleeping for a while… ;)
He’s referring to the Pitt/Cllooney appearances at TFF last year. It’s got so bad with Pitt he had to leave the theater via the side exit by his third appearance. That’s very unusual for Telluride.
I don’t understand why you put The Imitation Game as an Oscar contender after rating it C+.
Really? Just because you may not be crazy for a film doesn’t mean you can’t objectively recognize that you are in the minority and that others love it.
What Mark said. I think TIG would be a horrible winner since AMPAS has already made the same mistake with ABM (over FOTR) and TKS (over pretty much anything more inventive than TKS – TSN, Black Swan, Inception) . But it looks like TIG train is in full speed and honestly don’t see what other movie could win TIFF plus it’ll be released in November, I think, which is perfect time to continue building buzz. I know that some people think Selma could be the winner (MLK and all that) but I think that late release (December) hurts buzz building and I doubt that AMPAS looks in what led to 12YS win favorably. They gave in under pressure so this round is for their pleasure only. That’s a bill that TIG perfectly fits. Some winners are seen from miles away, people just don’t want to believe game’s over.
That said, go Interstellar!
If popularity and media buzz is the criteria for the Oscar nominations then TIF is a shoe-in however HITFIX was not the only sight to have reservations, Indie wire gave it a B- and even Variety review was not jumping up and down with TIG fever. If excellence was the over riding criteria it might be a different story. Cannes may not be as hyped as the Oscars but for me it will always be a more reliable source for my film viewing.
I can’t wait to see The Imitation Game and I will go for Mr. Turner as well.
All the movies you mention weren’t “Telluride films” played at Cannes. Journalists probably either already saw and reviewed them or figured a lot had been said and focused on the shiny new things.
He doesn’t mean journalists. He means festivalgoers.
Birdman is absolutely, 100% the post-Telluride movie I’m most excited about, and by all accounts the most cinematically daring. The Imitation Game always looked like Weinstein oscar bait to me, but at least it now seems like it’s Quality oscar-bait. Foxcatcher looks as good as it looked in Cannes (which was pretty damn good). Wild looks meh – a screener catch-up at best.
I’m with you on Birdman and Foxcatcher. Some would consider it embarrassing to admit to loving Keaton since Mr. Mom, but Batman Returns is one of my favorite films. If Live From Baghdad had been given a theatrical release, rather than appearing on HBO over a decade ago, I think it would have been taken more seriously.
TIG was made as Oscar bait from the sounds of the reviews so far. A period bio focussing on a doomed brilliant, socially awkward genius set during WW11 which also focuses on a relevant social issue whilst avoiding anything controversial that might minimise it’s popularity and starring one of the rising stars of the media who a bit like Downtown Abbey has the right ring for an American audience,
Not surprised at all that Carell was the festival heart-throb… He is one of the nicest, humblest, most generous people in the business. That tends to generate a fair amount of good will. Some would call it karma!
The film is called “Wild Tales”, not “Wild Things”.
My bid for Oscar would be the excellent Timothy Spall. He does not receive the press coverage that Benedict Cumberbatch does and has never been the star of a fan based television show but he is a wonderful character actor who is able to vary the emotionality and texture of his performance whilst providing a depth of humanity that Cumberbatch so often lacks. Sadly I think the buzz factor will win out and we will see Mr Cumberbatch photo bombing the Oscars once more.
Of all Telluride films the best was Two Days One Night. I give it 5 stars of 5.
I’ll be honest, I’m kinda with those who don’t see a great amount of films that could be special at TIFF. It’s why I decided against going again this year after attending for the first time last year. It’s the closest major festival to me location wise, but this year, it just doesn’t appear to be worth the trip.