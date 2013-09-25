Important: Big Freedia set a twerking record today

Big Freedia is a recording artist in the genre of bounce who hails from New Orleans. I am not sure which gender pronoun to use in relation to Big Freedia, as various sources call Big Freedia alternately “he” and “she.” So I will say, simply but also not so simply, “Big Freedia.”

Big Freedia now holds an official Guinness World Record, in the category of “Most People Twerking Simultaneously.” Big Freedia gathered 258 dancers in New York’s Herald Square and had them all twerk for two minutes. Here’s a list of rules about what qualifies as twerking devised by a Guinness judge:

1. Body must remain upright, with movement concentrated in hips

2. Participants can put hands on knees or hips for support

3. Twerking action cannot come from knees – hips only

4. Freestyling or additional choreography not permitted – no hands on the ground, feet in the air, twirling, etc.

5. Twerking action must be synchronized, can be at own pace

6. All participants must twerk simultaneously for two minutes when Big Freedia gives the signal

7. Any performers who do not participate fully for the entire two minutes will be deducted from the final total

Jeez, so many rules. I remember when twerking was just something teenagers and pop stars and sometimes dogs did for fun.

Anyway, congratulations, Big Freedia. You have really earned this.

(via Fuse)