In 14 short months, Lady GaGa accomplishes what it took Mariah 12 years to achieve

If we needed any further proof that it”s now Lady GaGa”s world and we just live in it, just ask Mariah Carey.

It took Lady G only 14 months what it took Mimi 12 years to do. With “Telephone”s” rapid ascent to No. 1 on Billboard”s Pop Songs chart, Lady GaGa has tied Carey”s record for the most No. 1s on the 18-year-old chart with six each, according to Billboard.biz.

In some kind of harmonic convergence, Lady GaGa”s “Telephone” co-conspirator, Beyonce, also hits the magical milestone because of her participation on the song (we”re not so sure “featured” artists should get to count that song toward their tally, but it”s not our decision. Lil Wayne would be way in the lead if the songs he was featured on reached the top of Pop Songs chart given that criteria). It took B seven years to achieve the feat.

Making Lady GaGa”s stats all the more remarkable are that she”s never had a song not go No. 1 on the airplay-based chart. All six of her official singles have reached the summit. At this point, she”ll be ready to put out a greatest hits set after one full album and a remix set with some new songs. At the rate she”s going, she”ll have the record all to herself by June.

Four artists, Avril Lavigne, Pink, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, each have five No. 1s.

Lest anyone thing we’re Mariah haters, we give her props for having a 20-year career. Only time will tell if Lady G will burn brightly and burn out or be able to sustain the long haul that few artists, like Carey, have achieved.

Courtesy of Billboard, here are Lady GaGa”s six chart toppers and when they reached No. 1:

“Just Dance,” Jan. 24, 2009 (featuring Colby O’Donis)

“Poker Face,” April 25, 2009

“LoveGame,” July 25, 2009

“Paparazzi,” Nov. 14, 2009

“Bad Romance,” Jan. 16, 2010

“Telephone,” March 27, 2010 (featuring Beyonce)