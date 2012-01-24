In Contention’s interviews with the nominees

Now that the nominations have been announced, it seems like a good time to go ahead and point you to our interviews with various individuals who woke up to good news this morning. This list is on-going as we still have things in the pipeline, so it will inevitably be added to throughout the rest of the month. Check out the list below and we’ll update it as we go.

Bill Pohlad (Best Picture, “The Tree of Life”)

Michel Hazanavicius (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Film Editing, “The Artist”)

Jean Dujardin (Best Actor, “The Artist”)

Gary Oldman (Best Actor, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”)

Glenn Close (Best Actress, “Albert Nobbs”)

Kenneth Branagh (Best Supporting Actor, “My Week with Marilyn”)

Bérénice Bejo (Best Supporting Actress, “The Artist”)

Stuart Craig and Stephenie McMillan (Best Art Direction, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”)

Janusz Kaminski (Best Cinematography, “War Horse”)

Emmanuel Lubezki (Best Cinematography, “The Tree of Life”)

Mark Bridges (Best Costume Design, “The Artist”)

Mark Coulier (Best Makeup, “The Iron Lady”)

Howard Shore (Best Original Score, “Hugo”)

Bret McKenzie (Best Original Song, “The Muppets”)

Joe Letteri (Best Visual Effects, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”)

Wim Wenders (Best Documentary Feature, “Pina”)

And also worth conveying is our interview with Sony Pictures Classics honcho Michael Barker, whose studio saw key nominations for “Midnight in Paris” and “A Separation,” among others.

For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.

Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!