In honor of the ‘Lost’ finale, check out ‘Uncharted’

Sunday (May 23) night is the finale of “Lost.”

It’s a confusing night for ABC. On one hand, the network and the “Lost” creators made the right creative choice in setting an end date, which certainly helped Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse with the storytelling, but also probably halted the viewer erosion that was taking place at the time. But on the other hand, it did such a fine job halting said viewer erosion that “Lost” is leaving the air as one of ABC’s highest rated dramas, particularly in the 18-49 demo. It’s been a while since a series had its finale while retaining this high a level of popularity.

That’s *part* of why Sunday is more of a phenomenon, particularly on my Twitter feed, than when something like “E.R.” or “The West Wing” (or even “The Wire” or “The Sopranos”) went off the air.

I’m not going to wax rhapsodic about “Lost” now. I did that in my Best of the Decade post (I’ve rearranged half of the list in my mind since then) in December.

For tonight’s episode, I’m gonna be watching over at AOL headquarters before recording my reactions for the Instant Dharma videocast (I’d have guested sooner, but “American Idol” commitments tie me down most Wednesday nights). Meanwhile, Sepinwall will be prepping HitFix’s first finale recap for posting late, late tonight, while Drew McWeeny will be watching and prepping for HitFix’s second finale recap posting early tomorrow morning. And if I have enough to say, maybe I’ll do my own recap tomorrow, which is unlikely since I also have to say similarly little about the series finale of “24.” And rest assured that Sepinwall and I will probably dedicate plenty of time to “Lost” in this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In lieu of a “Lost” tribute, I’m just gonna link again to “Uncharted,” a little tribute/parody/script-y thing I wrote one Sunday afternoon after the third season finale. It’s not a masterpiece, but I still think it’s cute.

Click through for the embedded version of the script or, if that doesn’t work, check out the “Uncharted” direct link

Uncharted