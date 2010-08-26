Lil Wayne bumps Eminem from No. 1 on digital chart; Slim’s got top on Hot 100

Eminem”s “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna may remain atop the Billboard Hot 100, but it has to cede the top spot on Billboard”s Digital Songs chart. Lil Wayne”s “Right Above It” featuring Drake walks right into No.1 with sales of 225,000 downloads, according to Billboard.

“Right Above It” is the first No. 1 for Lil Wayne on the Digital Songs chart and the strong numbers are enough for the song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 6, the rapper”s highest debut yet.

However, don”t worry about Enimem. “Love the Way You Lie,” in its sixth week atop to Billboard Hot 100, continues to increase in airplay as more and more R&B stations add the track.

Who else is making noise this week? How about Bruno Mars, who scores his first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist. “Just the Way You Are” climbs 16-9. He previously appeared in the top 10 as a guest on B.o.B.”s “Nothin” on You” and Travie McCoy”s “Billionaire.”It”s a good week for B.o.B. as well, who lands his third top 10 hit as “Magic” featuring Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo rises 11-10.

In the Who Would Believe It category, Soundgarden makes it first appearance on the Hot 100 this week with “Black Rain,” which debuts at No. 96.Incredible, you say? Let us explain: in the past, before the band took a hiatus, a song had to be released in physical form to be included on the Hot 100. That rule went away, but not until after Soundgarden had gone on break. So while the band appeared regularly on airplay-based tracks, “Black Rain” is its first Billboard Hot 100 sighting.

