Indiana critics like ‘The Artist,’ Paul Giamatti, Elizabeth Olsen

After yesterday’s all-day critics awards onslaught, you might be wondering, “What’s left?” Plenty, I can tell you. Everyone seems to have gotten together and formed a critics group these days, and this morning, the onslaught continues with the Indiana Film Journalists Association.

The group picked “The Artist” for Best Picture and Best Director, but were more interesting in their acting selections. Paul Giamatti took Best Actor for “Win Win” while Elizabeth Olsen won Best Actress for “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” And though “The Descendants” was clearly the second-favorite of the lot, it was Ralph Fiennes in “Coriolanus” coming in at runner-up for Best Actor, which is interesting.

Other things of note: Viola Davis was spotlighted int he supporting category, not lead, and Werner Herzog’s “Into the Abyss” finally gets a shout-out, coming in as a runner-up to “Project Nim” in the documentary category.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Film: “The Artist” (Runner-up: “The Descendants”)

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist” (Runner-up: “Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”)

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, “Win Win” (Runner-up: Ralph Fiennes, “Coriolanus”)

Best Actress: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (Runner-up: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”)

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” (Runner-up: Albert Brooks, “Drive”)

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help” (Amy Ryan, “Win Win”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants” (Runner-up: “Moneyball”)

Best Original Screenplay: “Win Win” (Runner-up: “Margin Call”)

Best Musical Score: “The Artist” (Runner-up: “Hugo”)

Best Animated Film: “Rango” (Runner-up: “Winnie the Pooh”)

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Skin I Live In” (Runner-up: “13 Assassins”)

Best Documentary: “Project Nim” (Runner-up: “Into the Abyss”)

Original Vision Award: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “The Artist”)

Hoosier Award: Lindsay Goffman, producer, “Dumbstruck”

