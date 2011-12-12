Indiana critics like ‘The Artist,’ Paul Giamatti, Elizabeth Olsen

After yesterday’s all-day critics awards onslaught, you might be wondering, “What’s left?” Plenty, I can tell you. Everyone seems to have gotten together and formed a critics group these days, and this morning, the onslaught continues with the Indiana Film Journalists Association.
The group picked “The Artist” for Best Picture and Best Director, but were more interesting in their acting selections. Paul Giamatti took Best Actor for “Win Win” while Elizabeth Olsen won Best Actress for “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” And though “The Descendants” was clearly the second-favorite of the lot, it was Ralph Fiennes in “Coriolanus” coming in at runner-up for Best Actor, which is interesting.
Other things of note: Viola Davis was spotlighted int he supporting category, not lead, and Werner Herzog’s “Into the Abyss” finally gets a shout-out, coming in as a runner-up to “Project Nim” in the documentary category.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Film: “The Artist” (Runner-up: “The Descendants”)
Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist” (Runner-up: “Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”)
Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, “Win Win” (Runner-up: Ralph Fiennes, “Coriolanus”)
Best Actress: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (Runner-up: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”)
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” (Runner-up: Albert Brooks, “Drive”)
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help” (Amy Ryan, “Win Win”)
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants” (Runner-up: “Moneyball”)
Best Original Screenplay: “Win Win” (Runner-up: “Margin Call”)
Best Musical Score: “The Artist” (Runner-up: “Hugo”)
Best Animated Film: “Rango” (Runner-up: “Winnie the Pooh”)
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Skin I Live In” (Runner-up: “13 Assassins”)
Best Documentary: “Project Nim” (Runner-up: “Into the Abyss”)
Original Vision Award: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “The Artist”)
Hoosier Award: Lindsay Goffman, producer, “Dumbstruck”
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
We should form our own critics group. The In Contention Readers Association. (ICRA).
even just for fun, that would be fantastic. we could have a post where we can toss in our selections and the group consensus will be our winners.
Reply to comment…
Yes!
Kind of a great idea.
ICRA’s Best Picture winner: The Artist.
Kris Tapley: …
Actually it would be pretty easy, Kris would just have to put up a poll every week and we could all vote. Then no one has to actually scroll through comments and count.
I was kind of joking with my post but now that I think about it and see people are interested it would be kind of neat.
Our categories would be as unconventional as possible… I dig it:
ICRA’s Single Most Awesome Scene in an Elevator: DRIVE.
ICRA’s Single Most Awesome Freaking Out in a Car Scene: 50/50
ICRA’s Most Awesome Shit Scene: TIE- Bridesmaids and The Help
ICRA’s Single Most Awesome Scene Featuring a Fork: DRIVE
ICRA’s Single Most Awesome Cameo In a Feature Film: Chris Cooper, The Muppets
ICRA’s Single Most Awkward/Sad Sex Scene: Young Adult
ICRA’s Single Most Demonic Child in a Feature Film: We Need to Talk About Kevin
…. got a little carried away ;)
I really hope you do take this into consideration Kris. I can assure you my vote wouldn’t go to “The Artist” ;)
Yay! Win Win is one of the finest of the year and I’m grateful to Indiana critics for remembering and recognizing the film.
“The Artist” in an original vision category? As a runner-up to “The Tree of Life”? Sorry, but that made me laugh.
Winnie the Pooh as runner up! :D I really hope it could sneak in a nomination come Oscar night. I’m not hoping for a win just a nod
Me too I’m hoping for a nom and a win for Winnie the Pooh. It is the sentimental thing and the maybe the over do thing. I know some of the bloggers are going to get on me and say I’m wrong and Pooh and Co. has been award but hey maybe it is time again.