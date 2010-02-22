Infidelity will haunt Kevin James in new Vince Vaughn comedy

Kevin James has had a lot of box office success over the past few years with films such as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” but it would be a stretch to say the former sitcom star had really stretched himself as an actor. Based on the concept of his next film, that should quickly change. James is in talks to join Vince Vaughn in Ron Howard’s untitled comedy about infidelity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Allan Loeb screenplay centers on James playing a man who is unaware his wife is cheating on him. Somehow his best friend (Vaughn) finds out, but is unsure what to do with the information. This is the exactly the sort of dramatic/comedic material James has avoided up until now.

James will next be seen this summer in the new Adam Sandler led ensemble comedy “Grown Ups.” He’ll follow that up with the animal-talking family flick “The Zoo Keeper” in October.

Howard hasn’t directed a full out comedy since “EDtv” in 1999.

Production is expected to begin sometime this spring or early summer.