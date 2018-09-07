MARVEL

The real-world reason for why Nick Fury sent a message to Captain Marvel in the final seconds of Avengers: Infinity War is because Captain Marvel comes out on March 8, 2019. But Kevin Feige has a canonical explantation, too.

While discussing the Brie Larson-starring film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel Studios head called Captain Marvel “more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” which is a compliment for Carol Danvers, yes, but also an insult against Thanos. Poor purple guy’s feeling blue.

“That alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before,” Feige continued. “And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury may not get his life back for Avengers 4, but glass half full: he still has two eyes in Captain Marvel.

“The Nick Fury we meet is sort of a bureaucrat in an interesting sort of way,” Jackson explained. “He hadn’t become jaded or a slave to the cynicism that we normally see. He sort of respects the people that are above him, more so than the Nick Fury that people are used to.” The Incredibles 2 star added, “He has a greater sense of humor in this than anything I’ve done before.” It’s unclear if Jackson means any movie in the MCU or any movie he’s been in, period, but if it’s the latter, hold on to your butts: Captain Marvel is going to be good.

