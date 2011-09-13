Infographic: The chronic Emmy Awards losers – drama

09.13.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

You win some, you lose some… or sometimes you lose ALL of them, over and over and over again. At least that’s the case for a fleet of stars when it came to their most recognizable roles and the Emmy Awards. While fan favorites like Tony winner Angela Lansbury may be best known (well, on TV, at least) for her role on “Murder, She Wrote,” the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences always found someone it loved a little more when it came time to hand out those little gold statuettes — twelve times. Here’s a look at the stars who never made the cut (at least not when it came to their most memorable TV roles) in the lead actor and actress drama categories — plus the people who whupped ’em.

Design: Dustin Woehrmann

Around The Web

TAGSEmmy Awards 2011

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP