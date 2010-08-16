Insert ‘balls’ pun here: ABC renews ‘Wipeout’

Sorry, ABC. We know you’re just baiting us and we’re not going to play your reindeer games, or at least we’re not going to do a lead with some puerile pun about your love for big balls.

On Monday, ABC put out a press release that proudly led with the declaration “The Big Balls Will Be Back.” Indeed, the network has renewed “Wipeout” for a fourth season, holding onto the seemingly endlessly amusing summer extreme obstacle course series.

“I”m excited that a fourth season will give our team the opportunity to create bigger and funnier ways to wipeout contestants and thrill families across America,” states creator and executive producer Matt Kunitz, resisting the temptation to make a “big balls” joke of his own.

The network boasts that the next season will include two brand new courses, new twists and new surprises.

ABC has been airing “Wipeout” on Tuesday and Thursday nights this summer. The Tuesday installment is up 12 percent in viewers and 8 percent in the key 18-49 demographic. The Thursday installment has provided a large time period boost and has contributed to turning “Rookie Blue” into the summer’s lone scripted success stories.

“Wipeout” is hosted by John Anderson and John Henson, with Jill Wagner serving as co-host.

Balls.