‘Insidious Chapter 3’ scares up April 2015 release date

Bad things come in threes.

FilmDistrict has announced an April 5, 2013 release date for “Insidious Chapter 3,” the third entry in James Wan and Leigh Whannell’s uber-successful supernatural horror series. There is no word on which, if any, of the cast members from the first two films – a list that includes Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey and Ty Simpkins – will reprise their roles in the threequel, nor whether “Insidious 1-2” director James Wan will be back behind the camera. According to earlier reports, screenwriter/star Leigh Whannell will be returning to pen the script for the follow-up.

Two first two “Insidious” films grossed more than $245 million worldwide on a combined production budget of only $6.5 million.



