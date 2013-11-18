‘Insidious Chapter 3’ scares up April 2015 release date

11.18.13 5 years ago

Bad things come in threes.

FilmDistrict has announced an April 5, 2013 release date for “Insidious Chapter 3,” the third entry in James Wan and Leigh Whannell’s uber-successful supernatural horror series. There is no word on which, if any, of the cast members from the first two films – a list that includes Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey and Ty Simpkins – will reprise their roles in the threequel, nor whether “Insidious 1-2” director James Wan will be back behind the camera. According to earlier reports, screenwriter/star Leigh Whannell will be returning to pen the script for the follow-up.

Two first two “Insidious” films grossed more than $245 million worldwide on a combined production budget of only $6.5 million.

Will you be seeing “Insidious Chapter 3” when it hits theaters? Vote in the poll below to let us know.

