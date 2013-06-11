International box office for ‘After Earth’ proves there’s life after America

When “After Earth” crashed and burned at the US box office last week — the latest in a long line of commercial misfires for director M Night Shyamalan, though a comparatively rare one for star Will Smith — many column inches were spent dissecting, explaining and, in some cases, frankly revelling in its failure. After it dropped a calamitous 61% in its second weekend Stateside, tumbling to seventh place and inching to a total gross of just $46 million, casual box office surveyors eagerly prepared to read the film’s last rites.
But not so fast. It’s no surprise that this has been a quieter story, given the media’s tendency even outside North America to focus on US grosses as the be-all and end-all, but internationally, “After Earth” is far from over. According to Screen Daily, the film opened in over 60 territories on Friday, and topped the charts in a number of them, including the UK, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Mexico — enough to push it just past “Fast & Furious 6” on the global box-office chart for the weekend.
Its international total is now approaching $49 million — not a triumphant result from such an extensive release, but nothing like a bomb either. Here in the UK, where advance publicity from the US was pretty toxic and critics were no kinder than their damning American counterparts, its #1 debut (pushing two-week champ “The Hangover Part III”) into the runner-up spot. Indeed, the $3.5 million weekend gross for “After Earth” in the UK is higher than that of any Shyamalan film since “The Village” in 2004.
Want further proof that the US and UK can be very different markets? Check out low-budget horror sleeper “The Purge” — which topped the US box office over the weekend with $34 million, a figure 10 times the size its budget. That’s a major result, but in the UK, where “The Purge” opened the Friday before last, it was a very different story: despite no other major new releases, the film opened in a lowly sixth place with just under $1.6 million. The victor that weekend, for the second week running, was the latest “Hangover” cash-in — a moderate underperformer in the US, where it never topped the chart and currently sits in eighth place, relative to #2 in the UK. (It opened day-and-date.)
So, aside from the fact that there’s a lot of gray territory between “hit” and “bomb,” what are we to take away from this? Well, for starters, if Warner Bros. ever feels like investing in a fourth Wolf Pack adventure, they could do worse than set it in London. And perhaps have M Night Shyamalan direct it. But seriously, it’s worth paying more attention to the discrepancies between a film’s US and global box office performance — in addition to being interesting from a cultural standpoint, they can often save a seemingly fried film’s bacon.
The total global gross for “After Earth” currently stands at over $95 million, still $35 million short of what it needs to recoup its budget — though with the help of foreign markets, it should creep toward that goal. It won’t be the first time a Shyamalan film has relied on non-US audiences to this extent. Perhaps his earnest brand of fantasy simply plays better abroad, and in other languages. Perhaps the film’s much-ballyhooed Scientological subtext is less of a sticking point in regions where the faith isn’t as culturally prominent. Or perhaps, while many of us are considering calling time on the traditional construct of the movie star, Will Smith is the kind of universal brand who can still sell a locally rejected vehicle to trusting international viewers. That’s cold comfort for “After Earth,” but it’ll take what it can get.
As much as it’s of course worth considering international grosses (I think we do a good job of that here), it’s also worth bearing in mind that, while recouping a production budget is well and good (and it may or may not be a factual number by the way), P&A costs send that number soaring higher and higher. And certainly just breaking even isn’t the name of the game here; often a domestic distributor doesn’t even get to partake in those international receipts.
And in any case, this weekend’s numbers in those markets were considered fairly low for “After Earth.” US buzz may well have set an unfortunate tone.
Hollywood’s stars still travel, though, definitely. After all, “for relaxing times, make it Satori time.” I’m sure Paramount is putting most of its “World War Z” hopes on international.
All true. And I certainly wasn’t implying that we ignore international grosses. I just thought the disparity in some markets was interesting.
Certainly seeing where one piece of material succeeds or doesn’t based on geography is intriguing.
This is an old story. Critical and commercial disappointments in the US usually find salvation in foreign territories — Dune’s popular in France, Alexander was better received in Europe, Nicole Kidman can sell a movie everywhere but America.
I think After Earth still qualifies as a bomb all things considered. Production Budget is listed at $130 million, Boxoffice.com lists total budget at $185 mil which I think includes marketing and additional costs. If you take half its current $96 mil worldwide total (not the most precise guideline for estimating return – especially overseas – but still not a bad rule of thumb) that gives you $43 mil. So Sony/Columbia looks to be currently well over $100 million in the hole, right?
>>> …”currently stands at over $95 million, still $35 million short of what it needs to recoup its budget” <<<. Te Recoup a budget of $130.000.000, a movie needs to make at lest $200.000.000, depending on the deal between studio and theater owners. An additional sum of money was thrown in marketing campaign, assuming it to be around $70.000.000… So do the math…
Check boxofficemojo.com. $235 million baby!
Yes, I second what Brownhornet said, check boxofficemojo, its now even higher than $235 Mil
Money aside, I loved the movie After Earth. The audience I was in applauded at the end.
I wonder if THE PURGE might have done a bit better in the UK if it was released *after* the US. Might have benefited from the ‘surprise hit’ buzz.
I don’t know why but whether tom cruise’s or Will smith’s movies do well in US or not , whether they are critically acclaimed or otherwise, they still tend to acquire awesome box office collections in India. They truly have big international brand value.
After Earth is a victim of critics “piling on” Shyamalan and Will Smith’s kid. It’s pretty mediocre but it’s nowhere near as bad as the 11% tomatometer suggests.
The very loose rule I always hear is to double the budget and maybe, just maybe the film will start to make some money;but sometimes that isnt even the case, so, taking the 130 number, looks like After Earth would have to do at least 260 worldwide to even think about breaking even, no?
Let’s try to remember that a film’s box office position is needs to be considered against it’s competition much as the actual figure.
This weekend After Earth may have achieved $3.5m in UK receipts but if you move the UK release dates to replicate the US ones we get:
F&F6 (week 2) $5.3m
Hangover 3 (week 2) $4.4m
After Earth (week 1) $3.5m
Epic (week 2) $3.0m
Star Trek (week 3) $2.9m
Great Gatsby (week 4) $1.0m
Iron Man 3 (week 5) $0.9m
With Now you see Me yet to open.
Comparing the average receipts would indicate After Earth is underforming (whilst admittedly The Hangover 3 is massively overpoerforming).
I’m impressed with Will Smith. As a family man; as an actor, and as a human being. And I like AFTER EARTH. I’ve seen it 4 times and I hope others will support it so that the wonderful Smith family can get more family projects like this greenlit and do an even better job on them.
This film is not the hard scifi the american audience expects. It’s not even soft scifi. It’s too sensitive, it’s not very plausible and there is zero geek factor. The scifi element is just an excuse for a textbook coming of age story of the “hero’s journey” variety. It’s full of stereotypes coming from traditional storytelling but that’s not bad by itself.
The child is not a very good actor, but I did enjoy the film. The film is certainly far above average. Better than 90% of the american films enjoying a wide release I would say. People who liked Iron Man, Star Trek, Fast and all that, think this film was bad? :)
We need to cut the director some slack. Even his failures are OK. He just set a very high standard, way too early in his career.