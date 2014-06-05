Interpol announce ‘El Pintor,’ their first album in four years

Interpol are back.

The New York City indie rockers have revealed the release date, cover art and tracklisting for “El Pintor,” their fifth studio album and first in nearly four years. In addition, the band has posted a three-minute behind-the-scenes video of the recording sessions for the set (embedded below), the title of which is an anagram of their name that translates to “The Painter” in Spanish.

“We wrote and recorded the bulk of the album in 2013 in NYC and finished mixing it in London during the early part of this year,” said the band in a statement posted to their official website. “We're very excited to share the album with all of you. The album was recorded at Electric Lady Studios & Atomic Sound by Mr James Brown and mixed by Mr Alan Moulder at Assault & Battery studios. We had a lot of fun making this record and can't wait for you to hear it.”

Set for release on September 9th, “El Pintor” will hit stores nearly four years to do the day since the release of their last album, 2010's “Interpol.” That set debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

“El Pintor” also marks Interpol's first album as a three-piece, with bassist Carlos Dengler having departed the band in 2010 to pursue other projects. The remaining members are frontman/guitarist Paul Banks, guitarist/backup vocalist Daniel Kessler and drummer Sam Fogarino.

You can check out the artwork, tracklisting and behind-the-scenes video for “El Pintor” below. Scroll down further for tour dates, and pre-order the album here.

Will you be buying “El Pintor” when it comes out? Let us know in the comments.

“El Pintor” Tracklisting:

1. All the Rage Back Home

2. My Desire

3. Anywhere

4. Same Town, New Story

5. My Blue Supreme

6. Everything is Wrong

7. Breaker 1

8. Ancient Ways

9. Tidal Wave

10. Twice as Hard

Tour Dates:

June 5-Higher Ground-Burlington, Vermont

June 7-Field Trip Festival-Toronto, Ontario

June 8-Governors Ball-New York, New York

June 20-Best Kept Secret-Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

June 21-Hurricane Festival-Eichenring, Scheessel, Germany

June 22-Southside Festival-Neuhausen, Germany

June 24-Alhambra-Paris, France

June 25-Electric Ballroom-London, United Kingdom

June 27-Glastonbury Festival-Pilton, United Kingdom

June 28-Rock Dans Tous Ses Etats-Evreux, France

June 29-Rock A Field-Luxembourg

July 1-Postbahnhof-Berlin, Germany

July 2-Open”er Festival-Gdynia, Poland

July 3-Taubchenthal-Leipzig, Germany

July 5-Roskilde Fest-Roskilde, Denmark

July 6-Roch Werchter-Werchter, Belgium

July 8-Nimes Festival-Nimes, France

July 10-Optimus Alive-Oeiras, Portugal

July 12-ATP Iceland-Asbur Former Nato Base, Keflavik

July 25-Splendour In The Grass-Wooyung, Australia

Aug. 1-Lollapalooza-Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 20-The Marquee Theatre-Tempe, Arizona

Aug. 21-The Pool At The Cosmopolitan-Las Vegas, Nevada

Aug. 23-FYF Fest-Los Angeles, California

Oct. 3-Austin City Limits Festival-Austin, Texas

Oct. 10-Austin City Limits Festival-Austin, Texas