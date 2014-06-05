Interpol announce ‘El Pintor,’ their first album in four years

Interpol are back.
The New York City indie rockers have revealed the release date, cover art and tracklisting for “El Pintor,” their fifth studio album and first in nearly four years. In addition, the band has posted a three-minute behind-the-scenes video of the recording sessions for the set (embedded below), the title of which is an anagram of their name that translates to “The Painter” in Spanish.
“We wrote and recorded the bulk of the album in 2013 in NYC and finished mixing it in London during the early part of this year,” said the band in a statement posted to their official website. “We're very excited to share the album with all of you. The album was recorded at Electric Lady Studios & Atomic Sound by Mr James Brown and mixed by Mr Alan Moulder at Assault & Battery studios. We had a lot of fun making this record and can't wait for you to hear it.”
Set for release on September 9th, “El Pintor” will hit stores nearly four years to do the day since the release of their last album, 2010's “Interpol.” That set debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.
“El Pintor” also marks Interpol's first album as a three-piece, with bassist Carlos Dengler having departed the band in 2010 to pursue other projects. The remaining members are frontman/guitarist Paul Banks, guitarist/backup vocalist Daniel Kessler and drummer Sam Fogarino.
You can check out the artwork, tracklisting and behind-the-scenes video for “El Pintor” below. Scroll down further for tour dates, and pre-order the album here.
Will you be buying “El Pintor” when it comes out? Let us know in the comments.
“El Pintor” Tracklisting:
1. All the Rage Back Home
2. My Desire
3. Anywhere
4. Same Town, New Story
5. My Blue Supreme
6. Everything is Wrong
7. Breaker 1
8. Ancient Ways
9. Tidal Wave
10. Twice as Hard
Tour Dates:
June 5-Higher Ground-Burlington, Vermont
June 7-Field Trip Festival-Toronto, Ontario
June 8-Governors Ball-New York, New York
June 20-Best Kept Secret-Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
June 21-Hurricane Festival-Eichenring, Scheessel, Germany
June 22-Southside Festival-Neuhausen, Germany
June 24-Alhambra-Paris, France
June 25-Electric Ballroom-London, United Kingdom
June 27-Glastonbury Festival-Pilton, United Kingdom
June 28-Rock Dans Tous Ses Etats-Evreux, France
June 29-Rock A Field-Luxembourg
July 1-Postbahnhof-Berlin, Germany
July 2-Open”er Festival-Gdynia, Poland
July 3-Taubchenthal-Leipzig, Germany
July 5-Roskilde Fest-Roskilde, Denmark
July 6-Roch Werchter-Werchter, Belgium
July 8-Nimes Festival-Nimes, France
July 10-Optimus Alive-Oeiras, Portugal
July 12-ATP Iceland-Asbur Former Nato Base, Keflavik
July 25-Splendour In The Grass-Wooyung, Australia
Aug. 1-Lollapalooza-Chicago, Illinois
Aug. 20-The Marquee Theatre-Tempe, Arizona
Aug. 21-The Pool At The Cosmopolitan-Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 23-FYF Fest-Los Angeles, California
Oct. 3-Austin City Limits Festival-Austin, Texas
Oct. 10-Austin City Limits Festival-Austin, Texas
So keen! I hope it has a concept album kinda vibe like the last two albums