Interpol bassist Carlos D exits band

On the eve of the band’s promotional efforts to support its fourth full-length effort, Interpol has lost its longtime bassist Carlos Dengler, aka Carlos D.

The Crispin Glover-look-alike is off to “another path, and to pursue new goals,” according to a statement posted on the website. It goes on to call the split “amicable” and that the band is already knee-deep in new “recruits,” as in plural. What other members do you think the New York-based rock crew is adding?

The band says that the as-yet-untitled effort is “a heavy record. But we’re feeling limber; and we’re going to carry it all around the world for you,” with the promise of a tour dates announcement soon.

Even if you can’t remember a single Interpol bassline, do remember Carlos D’s most righteous and good style: slip on that skinny tie in remembrance.

As previously reported, the group has already unleashed “Lights,” the first song from that set. Click the link for a gander and to read our thoughts on it.

Below is the full post from Interpol:

Dear fans,

As some of you have surely heard, Interpol has completed it’s new album.

It was recorded at Electric Lady Studios, New York, and mixed with Alan Moulder at Assault and Battery, London.

The four of us poured our collective heart into this music and we are very proud and excited to share it.

It’s a heavy record. But we’re feeling limber; and we’re going to carry it all around the world for you.

Touring begins this summer, so check here soon for announcements and show dates.

There is more:

Sadly, Carlos will not be joining us.

After the completion of the album, Carlos informed the rest of us that he would be leaving the band. He has decided to follow another path, and to pursue new goals. This separation is amicable, and we whole-heartedly wish him great happiness and success. We will remain, as always, deeply respectful fans of this blazingly talented individual.

We can tell you that we have some very exciting new recruits joining us on the road. So stay tuned – we will promptly be revealing the identities of these illustrious players.

We eagerly await the opportunity to reconvene with you all

– the greatest fans known to Rock.

Thank you.

Interpol