Interpol loses bassist Dave Pajo, immediately finds a replacement

Interpol has lost yet another bassist, this one after a little over a year of acquisition: Dave Pajo announced on the band’s website that he’s leaving to “focus on family.”

Pajo — who’s best known for having performed in Slint, then as a solo artist under a number of other monikers like Pajo and Papa M — says he plans on continuing to play in bands, but that touring just isn’t in the cards.

The announcement comes at a time when the rock band is about to endeavor on a big fat tour overseas with Matthew Dear, then return to the ‘States, throughout March and April. We expect to see other festival tour stops in the future as well.

Pajo is to be replaced by bassist Brad Truax, who’s apparently done some stuff with Home, Animal Collective and Gang Gang Dance, effective immediately.

Pajo replaced Carlos Dengler, aka Carlos D, who had other artistic and personal goals to attend to.

All news was posted to the Interpol website, with the band and Pajo explaining their sides. They all sound very amiable.

Dave Pajo’s letter is posted below.

I would like to announce that I will no longer be performing live with Interpol on their upcoming campaign. I”ll be taking a break from touring to focus on family. There are no personal, artistic or health reasons-it”s really as simple as that!

I would like to thank Paul, Daniel, Sam, Brandon, everyone in the crew, and all of the Interpol fans for the remarkable support and patronage they have shown me during my time with them. I feel a tremendous amount of love and respect for everyone involved and will genuinely miss them.

I will continue to record and perform music, with bands as well as solo, I just won”t be touring as much.

I am truly grateful for the experience and look forward to enjoying Interpol in the future, as a fan and friend.

Walk in light, walk in darkness.

