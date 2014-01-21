Interpol is back: New album and tour slated for 2014

After taking a break following the release of its self-titled 2010 album, Interpol is back. The New York City group will make its return in the UK, headlining the NME Awards Tour that kicks off March 18, according to a statement issued today. Interpol also confirmed that its fifth studio album will be released in 2014.

The post-punk revival act, whose seminal debut album “Turn on the Bright Lights” turns 12 this year, has fought break-up rumors since founding member and bassist Carlos Dengler left the band in 2010.

Guitarist Daniel Kessler recently told NME that the trio simply needed a hiatus from touring and making music. “There was never any sense that we’d come to a breaking point or anything but if you play 200 shows and tour as hard as we did, you need time to get back to other elements of life, and start thinking about new songs,” Kessler said.

Kessler said band found a “new, natural energy” when it returned to the studio: “We’re never lacking ideas or inspiration. There’s always something new to be said, and if you don’t have something new to say, that’s when you should take a break. We got back together because we felt that some of these songs had a certain urgency. It feels new again.”

Interpol will come home to its native New York City to play Governors Ball on Friday, June 6.